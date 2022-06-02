Celtics’ Marcus Smart Sounds Off: ‘I’m Thankful to Still Be Walking’

The road to the NBA Finals wasn’t easy for the Boston Celtics. They battled multiple superstars, had to win two Game 7s, and dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout the postseason. Three of their starters have missed time during this playoff run.

Al Horford dealt with health and safety protocols, Robert Williams has been recovering from his meniscus surgery, and Marcus Smart suffered a bunch of minor setbacks. However, his most recent injury was anything but minor.

Smart rolled his ankle in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. He fell on it hard, and Heat guard Kyle Lowry even landed on it. During his media availability on Wednesday, Smart spoke about the severity of the injury, saying that he’s lucky to be walking right now.

“The ankle, pretty serious injury. I’m thankful to be able to play, let alone still be walking,” Smart revealed. “It hurt, but my mom always told me, if you are going to be on the court, you can’t make excuses. If you’re hurt, then sit your tail down. If I’m going to be out there, no matter how much pain I’m in, I can’t let it affect me.”

Marcus Smart: "The ankle is a pretty serious injury" | Celtics Media Availability SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Marcus Smart was interviewed during media availability on Wednesday, as the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors prepare for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. When asked about his status and his nagging ankle injury he sustained in the playoffs, Marcus Smart said “The ankle is a… 2022-06-01T22:06:51Z

Boston’s point guard was left writhing in pain when the injury occurred, but in true Smart fashion, he came back with a vengeance in what could go down as one of his greatest moments.

Smart Makes Miraculous Return

When Smart initially hurt his ankle, it was clear how bad the injury was. He immediately screamed out, grabbed his ankle, and crumpled to the floor. Celtics and Heat players were left staring as Smart desperately called for the trainers to come to his aid.

Smart would then limp back to the locker room, with most assuming he would be done for the night. But that was not the case. In a true moment of grit and mental fortitude, Smart raced out of the tunnel, causing TD Garden to erupt with cheers.

Marcus Smart came out the tunnel like prime Stone Cold #BOSvsMIA pic.twitter.com/O6ORCoz3P6 — dylan holt (@DylanHolt_) May 22, 2022

But Smart didn’t just leave the locker room to rejoin his team on the bench. He actually got back into the game and managed to hit a big-time three-pointer as the Celtics were attempting to mount a comeback. Once again, TD Garden exploded with applause.

MARCUS SMART IS NOT HUMAN😨 He hits a three minutes after leaving the game with an apparent injury 🔥🔥#MarcusSmart #NBAPlayoffs #Celtics #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/jmcNSDHhxr — Basketball Craze (@bball_craze) May 22, 2022

Although the Celtics weren’t able to get the win, Smart’s resilience was noted. And now, as Boston prepares to take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, they’ll need him to continue to produce on both ends of the court.

Smart’s Two-Way Presence in Playoffs

The Defensive Player of the Year has been getting things done on both sides of the ball this postseason. Smart is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 39.5% shooting from the field and 33.0% shooting from deep. Although he’s cooled off from distance, his playmaking has been crucial to Boston’s success.

Defensively, he’s been just as impactful. He’s averaging 1.1 steals per game and has been making the electrifying, energy-inducing defensive plays he’s become known for.

Marcus Smart's good defense turned to quick offense 😤 pic.twitter.com/nEh7JeYyUi — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2022

Smart’s two-way impact will be crucial to Boston’s success against one of the league’s best offenses. Game 1 of the NBA Finals takes place on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.