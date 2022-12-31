Celtics’ Marcus Smart Details Fiery Altercation With Thanasis Antetokounmpo

After their second-round playoff series last year, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have developed quite a rivalry. It earned them a Christmas Day game this year, which the Celtics won handily by a score of 139-118.

But while the Celtics were able to earn the victory, the game itself wasn’t the only highlight of the night. Jaylen Brown got into an altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and at the same time, Marcus Smart exchanged words with Thanasis Antetokounmpo. During his first press conference since the incident, Smart revealed the details of what went down.

“It’s competitive. His brother got into it and we were all taught as kids, as siblings, you stand up for your brother,” Smart explained. “When Giannis and JB kind of got into it, he jumped up and kind of pushed me in the back trying, I don’t know, to get on the court somehow. I’m just telling him, ‘Calm down. Nothing’s going on. This is as far as it’s going to go. There’s too much respect for both teams out here. Trust me. This is as far as it’s going to go.’ And of course we all know, the officials are going to step in, so it’s not going to get that far. I’m just telling him to calm down. But somebody’s picking on his brother, and him being the oldest, you know how that goes.”

Thanasis Antetokounmpo didn’t end up checking into the game at any point against the Celtics, but he often gets into it with opponents from the sidelines. He’s a very vocal guy, so when his brother got into a scuffle with Brown, he tried to back him up.

As for Smart, he ended up putting up some solid numbers against the Bucks. The point guard ended the night with six points, three rebounds, and eight assists on 2-for-4 shooting from the field.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Marcus Smart’s Performance

While he didn’t light up the scoring column, Smart played a crucial role in Boston’s win over the Bucks on Christmas. His playmaking has been an integral part of the Celtics’ offensive game plan, as he’s developed an elite connection with Jayson Tatum and Brown.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Smart’s impact and ability to control the game on the offensive end.

“He only took four shots, and I thought he was one of the more impactful players on the floor because of his poise and his ability to see the floor,” Mazzulla said. “He gets our guys open, he gets us organized and where the matchup is and what action we’re going to use to create the advantage. So, I think his play has gone unnoticed because of how poised he’s playing. He’s doing a great job.”

Brook Lopez Praises Celtics Defense

Boston’s offense has been the best in the league this season, but their defense has been turning a corner, too. Bucks big man Brook Lopez praised the Celtics’ defensive ability.

“I mean, they’re a good defensive team,” Lopez told Heavy Sports. “I don’t know if they’re really different. I guess they’re different in that they’re a very good defensive team rated higher than a lot of other teams. They’ve got a lot of good individual defensive pieces, and they play well together. They’re a deep defensive team.”