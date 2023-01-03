Celtics Fans React to Recollection of Marcus Smart’s Trade Availability

This year has been a great one for the Boston Celtics. Just a few months into the season, they find themselves sitting atop the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA. But everything wasn’t always as awesome as it currently is in Boston.

Around this time last year, the Celtics were struggling. They were hovering around .500, and some were talking about potential trades. And whenever trade talks come up surrounding the Celtics, Marcus Smart’s name always pops up. However, according to long-time Celtics insider Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, former GM Danny Ainge would have traded his kids before trading Smart.

“I’m not going to tell you the exact names, but I think there are at least two of Danny’s children that he would have traded before Marcus,” Bulpett said on a recent edition of Heavy’s The Celtics Collective podcast.

Fans reacted to Bulpett’s quote, tweeting out the phrase “love and trust,” which is a common motto among Celtics fans when showing their support for Smart.

That being said, throughout his career in Boston, Smart has been one of the more controversial players on the team. Celtics fans are constantly calling for him to be traded. Despite that, he’s been playing extremely well for the Celtics this year as the team’s starting point guard.

He’s leading the Celtics and has developed a top-notch connection with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in 33 of the team’s 37 games this season and is playing 33.2 minutes per contest. Smart is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and a career-high 7.4 assists per game on 42.3% shooting from the field and 33.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Marcus Smart Trade Prediction Ended ‘Happily’

Keeping in line with the constant notion that Smart should be traded by the Celtics, that prediction was made at the start of last season by Matt Vautour of MassLive. He predicted that Smart would be traded by the Celtics in 2022.

However, in his prediction recap article at the end of the year, he said that Smart not getting dealt was a “happily good result” because of all the success he’s helped bring the Celtics.

“This turned out to be a miserably bad prediction, but a happily good result,” Vautour wrote. “It’s hard to picture that anyone could have predicted how significantly the Celtics turned the season around and Smart was an important part of that.”

Marcus Smart’s Exchange With Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Fans in Boston may be conflicted when it comes to Smart, but he’s also a fiery competitor on the court. In Boston’s Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Smart got into an altercation with Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and when recalling the event, he said that there’s no bad blood between the two of them.

“It’s competitive. His brother got into it and we were all taught as kids, as siblings, you stand up for your brother,” Smart explained. “When Giannis and JB kind of got into it, he jumped up and kind of pushed me in the back trying, I don’t know, to get on the court somehow. I’m just telling him, ‘Calm down. Nothing’s going on. This is as far as it’s going to go. There’s too much respect for both teams out here. Trust me. This is as far as it’s going to go.’ And of course we all know, the officials are going to step in, so it’s not going to get that far. I’m just telling him to calm down. But somebody’s picking on his brother, and him being the oldest, you know how that goes.”