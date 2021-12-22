Proposed Celtics Blockbuster Could Land 2-Time All-Star, Trade Marcus Smart & More

Sitting one game below .500 as we approach the new year, it’s almost a certainty that the Boston Celtics will shake things up to some degree prior to the February 10 trade deadline. How much so remains unclear. However, we will say, for all of those itching to see Brad Stevens break up the pairing of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown over the next month-plus, you’ll likely be left feeling unfulfilled.

Instead of giving up on what is arguably the league’s most talented 25-and-under tandem, expect the Celtics to scour the trade market in search of pieces to add around their two All-Stars.

Matt Moore of Action Network confirmed this thinking on December 16, reporting that “There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about the Celtics and whether it is ‘working,’ leading to the idea that Jaylen Brown could be moved. Instead, two sources indicated that in recent talks the Celtics are focused on trying to add a third star to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.”

One player, in particular, that fits under that category and has begun to pick up steam in Celtics circles of late is Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis. The reigning back-to-back All-Star selection is believed to be up for grabs at the deadline, while Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on December 10 during the “The Mismatch” podcast that Sabonis “just straight wants out” of Indiana.

By the sound of it, Sabonis and the Pacers could be heading for a divorce. However, do the Celtics have enough trade capital to lure the Oregon native to Beantown? Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes so.

B/R Proposal Flips Marcus Smart, Grant Williams & More for Sabonis

The good news here is that landing Sabonis wouldn’t involve the readily, yet illegitimately, rumored Brown. With that said, a piece of Boston’s perceived “core four” would indeed be shown the door according to Swartz. The B/R columnist proposes the Celtics unload recently extended point guard Marcus Smart, alongside two up-and-coming prospects and some draft capital in order to secure Sabonis’ services in a deal that would “blow up” the 2022 trade deadline. Here’s how the entire proposal shapes up per Swartz:

Boston Celtics Receive: F/C Domantas Sabonis



Indiana Pacers Receive: G Marcus Smart PF Grant Williams SG Romeo Langford 2022 first-round pick (top-five protected)



For Boston, this is a chance to add a star without giving up Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown and make a serious run toward the top of the East. Sabonis is a two-time All-Star and one of the best passing big men in the NBA. He is also under contract for two more seasons after this one, giving Boston a core (along with Robert Williams III) that has a chance to play together for a long time. Giving up Smart hurts, but getting Sabonis in return would be worth it.

A Win-Win for Indiana?

While the Pacers do currently sit in 13th-place in the Eastern Conference standings, they aren’t all too far out of the postseason picture. As Swartz highlights, a move for an established veteran such as Smart and a rising stretch-big in Williams would allow Indiana to dry their hands of Sabonis — if they so choose — while still remaining competitive down the stretch:

If Sabonis is indeed unhappy in Indy, the Pacers will primarily seek win-now help in return. Smart is still a bulldog of a defender, and Indiana could use his playmaking with backup point guard TJ McConnell likely done for the season following hand surgery. The Pacers are 14th in defense, even with all-world rim-protector Myles Turner. Having Smart and Turner in the same starting lineup could make them elite. Williams, 23, is good enough to take over the starting power forward job in Indiana with Sabonis gone and provides elite floor-spacing (45.3 percent from three) next to Turner. Langford is a former Indiana University star who’s also enjoying a career year from outside the arc (37.2 percent). While the trade is primarily done to acquire Smart, Williams and Langford, adding the Celtics’ lightly protected first-round pick doesn’t hurt, either.

