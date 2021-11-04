Twitter Ships Celtics Starter to Lakers Amid Early-Season Turmoil

The Boston Celtics came out on Wednesday and got a much-needed victory over the Orlando Magic, bringing their record to 3-5 on the young season. However, a WOJ bomb that dropped prior to tipoff is what has the NBA world talking. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN’s NBA Countdown that the Celtics held a players-only meeting one day earlier. The meeting stemmed from a blown 19-point lead against the Chicago Bulls the night prior, as well as comments Marcus Smart made regarding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s disinterest in passing the ball during crunch time. Wojnarowski described the gathering as “not a terribly productive meeting, maybe not even beneficial” as emotions were running high.

Ime Udoka has since come out and refuted Wojnarowski’s report, claiming “we had a team dinner scheduled way before anything happened,” via Mass Live. Yet, no matter how Udoka tries to frame it, the fact of the matter is the first-year head coach has seen his team endure some early-season turmoil and his newly-extended starting point guard is in the thick of it — both for his public statements and his on-court play.

Fans Call on Lakers to Trade for Smart

Flaunting a new $74 million deal and coming off a career 2020-21 campaign where the former No. 6 overall pick put up career highs in points (13.1) and assists (5.1), Smart was handed the keys to Boston’s backcourt this offseason in wake of the Kemba Walker trade. However, eight games into the season, Smart has failed to deliver upon his elevated offensive responsibilities. He’s scored double-digit points in just two games this year, while his 8.7 points per game marks his lowest average since his rookie season in 2014. In terms of distribution, his 4.0 assists per contest are his fewest since 2018 — all this despite the fact that he’s averaging a career-high in minutes (35.9).

Doubts of Smart being able to man the point guard spot in Boston have begun to rise, and many already appear willing to wash their hands of the perceived heart and soul of the team. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman appeared on CLNS Media’s “The Garden Report” where he’s floated the idea of trading Smart for a pass-first guard such as disgruntled 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn believes it may be time to kick the tires on veteran John Wall. Others think it’s time to give Dennis Schroder an extended look.

Either way, Smart has become the one Celtic garnering the most trade buzz to this point. And while we don’t see Brad Stevens willing to cut ties with the 27-year-old guard just yet, that hasn’t stopped Lakers fans from penciling in the defensive stalwart as the final piece to what they believe would be a championship-winning roster.

Lakers are a Marcus Smart away from winning a chip — Alex Hitchens (@Blake_NoGriffin) November 3, 2021

If I’m the Lakers, I’m going to get Marcus Smart up out of Boston. He gives the best chances of competing for a chip out in LA — Umar Irving (@JorAlmighty) November 3, 2021

I wonder if the Lakers could find any sort of way to get Marcus Smart if he becomes available. He would be a great fit. — alexx (@ACR23XX) November 2, 2021

As for compensation to acquire Smart’s services, fans tossed a handful of Lakers role players:

Marcus Smart about to get traded 😂😂😂😂 I’ll be ok with him coming to the Lakers for though for THT https://t.co/zLziCJN2dU — Josh (@Lil_IkeHarris) November 2, 2021

Marcus Smart would be a ridiculously good edition to the Lakers. Give him DeAndre Jordan's slot. Yea. I know what I just said https://t.co/LZbZdtbQLi — Milly🎲 (@Hoodie_Milly) November 2, 2021

@Lakers trade bazemore for Marcus smart ! Please — Narcissist (@JonnieKruger) November 2, 2021

Trade Bazemore for Marcus Smart… Get it done now Lakers.. lol — J Tizzle (@_JTizzle_) November 3, 2021

if i’m the Lakers i’m on the phone right now trying to see what the Celtics want for Marcus Smart Nunn, Bazemore, Ellington, Ariza, or Bradley.. take any combo and a pick — Steven Addison (@stevenaddison23) November 2, 2021

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Jaylen Brown Responds to Smart’s Comments

Following the 92-79 win over Orlando, Jaylen Brown met with reporters where he addressed the media for the first time since Smart’s comments.

“Obviously in the midst of trying to win games, you know, it’s something that we probably didn’t need,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Boston. “But we all communicate and talk to each other, so we’re all trying to find ways to win. And I’m open to any and everything when guys bring it to me, coaching staff. So I’m always watching film, trying to better myself and be a better basketball player and find ways to make my teammates better.”

Brown, who racked up a game-high 28 points on the night, noted that in the midst of all the perceived drama, he and his teammates had been mainly focused on one goal.

“The last two days we’ve just been focused on Orlando. The goal was to come out and try to get a win. That was it. The team meeting — just an opportunity to talk as a group and get some communication going and move forward. At the end of the day, we’ve been playing together for a long time, all of us, especially our core group. When it comes down to it, it’s all about finding ways to win, and that’s what most of the conversation was about.”

The 25-year-old reigning All-Star started the season a bit uneven in terms of his scoring output. However, over the last handful of games he’s tidied that up, averaging 30.0 points over his last three contests and scoring at least 28 points in four of his last five.

READ NEXT