Celtics Guard’s Availability in Kevin Durant Trade Revealed

As the NBA offseason drags on, the trade drama involving Kevin Durant and the Boston Celtics has dominated headlines over the past week. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Celtics had “engaged in talks” for the superstar, while Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that they had included All-Star Jaylen Brown in a trade package for the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant requested a trade from the Nets at the beginning of the offseason, and Brooklyn is reportedly looking for a historical return for the superstar. So, while Brown’s inclusion in the deal would be all but certain, it’s the “what else” that matters for the Celtics and Nets at this point.

Charania reported that the Nets turned down a deal that included Derrick White and countered by asking for Marcus Smart. Well, on the July 28 edition of The HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto, Jared Weiss of The Athletic, gave some insight into Smart’s potential availability in a Durant deal.

“If you lose Smart, how much does that affect the team’s defensive identity? … If you trade Smart, you’re trading a player who has this deep root within the organization and is a massive force who’s the central identity to the defense that made them so great,” Weiss explained. “Last year, they wanted to build this team around a defensive identity. It worked pretty well. If they trade Smart in the deal, they’re changing the identity of the franchise pretty drastically… I think Smart is worth more to this team than other teams.”

Weiss emphasized Smart’s importance to team, even noting that he was, at one point, in line to become a team captain.

Smart ‘Is the Captain of the Team’

At the beginning of his tenure with the Celtics, head coach Ime Udoka said that he wanted to name team captains. While that idea was eventually put on permanent hold, Weiss stated that Smart was destined to be one of the captains.

“Smart, in some ways, is the captain of the team. It’s funny because coming into the season, Ime Udoka was talking about naming a couple of captains and then backed away from it and said he ran out of time,” Weiss stated. “There was a presumption that Smart would’ve been one of those guys. Smart and Al Horford, or Smart and Brown or Jayson Tatum. Smart becomes more expendable when you bring in Malcolm Brogdon because you’d still have Brogdon and White as your two guards.”

Inside the Nets and Celtics trade talks surrounding Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Plus, a look at Kyrie Irving’s future and updates on Marcus Smart and Grant Williams with @JaredWeissNBA on the @hoopshype podcast. https://t.co/5NO9ZptkVV — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 28, 2022

Udoka named Smart as the starting point guard of this past year’s Celtics team, and he thrived in the role. In 71 games played, Smart averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and a career-high 5.9 assists on 41.8% shooting from the field and 33.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Smart also took home the Defensive Player of the Year award and earned All-Defensive First Team honors. That being said. Scotto also noted that including Smart in a potential Durant trade could mean that Boston wouldn’t have to give up as much draft capital.

Including Smart Would Help Trade

Scotto mentioned Net GM Sean Marks’ love for Smart, and that if the Celtics were willing to include Smart in a package for Durant instead of White, it could help facilitate the deal.

“As I mentioned, Sean Marks has always been a fan of Marcus Smart from afar. Is there any chance Boston would include him? I wrote weeks ago that if Boston put Brown and Smart in a package to Brooklyn, that could really whet the appetite (to trade Durant) for the Nets. (In that scenario) Boston wouldn’t have to give up as much draft compensation as the Nets are seeking,” said Scotto.

So, as the trade rumors drag on, keep an eye on Smart, as he could end up being the key to making a Durant trade happen (despite Boston’s clear hesitance to include him).