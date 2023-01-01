Celtics’ Marcus Smart Trade Prediction Ends With ‘Happily Good Result’

The year 2022 was a great one for the Boston Celtics. Not only did they turn their season around and make a run to the NBA Finals, but they’ve started off this current season with a bang, leading the Eastern Conference (and NBA) with a 26-10 record.

But when the year began, there were a lot of questions surrounding the team. In fact, with how poorly they performed at the start of the 2021-22 season, many believed they would make big-time trades. Matt Vautour of MassLive wrote an article recapping his 2022 predictions, and at the top of the list was his prediction that the Celtics would trade Marcus Smart. Obviously, that did not come true.

“This turned out to be a miserably bad prediction, but a happily good result,” Vautour wrote. “It’s hard to picture that anyone could have predicted how significantly the Celtics turned the season around and Smart was an important part of that.”

Marcus Smart is a true teammate and leader pic.twitter.com/26PKAw6dCE — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) December 24, 2022

Whenever there were trade rumblings surrounding the Celtics, Smart’s name was almost always brought up. He’s been one of the most controversial Celtics players throughout the course of his time in Boston. So, whenever there was some unhappiness among Celtics fans, he was one of the first people to earn blame.

So far this season, Smart has been putting up great numbers. He’s appeared in 32 of the team’s 36 games and is playing 33.2 minutes per contest. Smart is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and a career-high 7.4 assists per game on 43.3% shooting from the floor and 34.5% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Payton Pritchard Drawing Trade Interest

While Smart didn’t end up getting traded, that doesn’t mean the Celtics aren’t going to make any moves this year. They don’t need to make any huge additions, as the team is already the best in the league, but that won’t stop other teams around the league from inquiring about potential deals.

According to sources who spoke with Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, teams around the NBA are showing an interest in Payton Pritchard.

“You’ve got to wonder about him defensively at that size (listed at 6-1), but he plays hard, he can really push the ball and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” one personnel man told Bulpett. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity. And first you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him. It’s always natural in these situations.”

Throwback to Payton Pritchard being the greatest basketball player to touch Earth. pic.twitter.com/2hSbKOwQBC — TicNation ☘️ (@PritchBurner) December 14, 2022

Celtics Urged to Upgrade From Grant Williams via Trade

In addition to the Pritchard rumors, the Celtics could also look to add extra big man depth. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Celtics should upgrade from Grant Williams and add more size at the backup big man position.

“A floor-spacing big would give the offense more breathing room,” Buckley wrote. “Boston has one in Al Horford, but it might want to carefully track his floor time since he’ll turn 37 in June. The Celtics sort of have another in Grant Williams, but the 6’6″, 236-pounder doesn’t have a ton of size or athleticism.”