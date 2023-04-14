Marcus Smart Issues Statement on Trae Young Before Celtics-Hawks Series

The Boston Celtics just wrapped up an extremely successful regular season, and after their win over the Miami Heat in the Play-In game, the Atlanta Hawks are set to take them on in the first round of the playoffs. In turn, the Celtics will have to worry about Trae Young.

Young has emerged as one of the better point guards in the league, but Boston has a plethora of talented perimeter defenders to throw at him. During practice, Marcus Smart spoke about the challenge of guarding Young throughout the series.

“Any player that I go against, especially one of the great players in this league, I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Smart said via CLNS Media.

Marcus Smart said he's 100% healthy for the first time in years after neck, ankle and other ailments limited him in the regular season.

Smart was the Defensive Player of the Year last season, and his hard-nosed playstyle allows him to constantly fight on that side of the ball. He enjoys taking on challenges head-on, as it has always been a big part of his game – especially on defense.

When it comes to Young, the Celtics not only have to worry about his scoring abilities but also his playmaking. Smart did his best to detail how Boston plans to contain Young during their series against Atlanta.

“You just make it tough on him,” Smart said. “He can score in every aspect of the game. You’re not going to be able to take away everything, but you can try to take away his biggest moves and make everything he gets as hard as possible.”

Young put together a solid season for Atlanta, but his three-point shooting took a huge dip in terms of efficiency. He averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field and 33.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Quin Snyder Discusses Celtics-Hawks Series

Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder spoke after Atlanta earned the No. 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Miami Heat 116-105 in a play-in tournament game Tuesday night. Atlanta will now square off with the defending Eastern Conference Champion Celtics in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Meanwhile, ahead of the series, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder broke down the challenges of facing the Celtics.

“They’re really connected offensively,” Snyder said via CLNS Media. “And, I think it’s more than them just having like a lot of weapons. I think they really have a feel for one another and how they play together. And you can see that in the way they play. I mean, their reads are terrific. And they’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays, and they want to do that for one another, which makes them really, really hard to guard. I think their versatility defensively is unique also, you know, some of the different lineups they can put on. I don’t know who the Defensive Player of the Year will be this year, but I know Marcus Smart. I have tons and tons of respect for him. I just think he’s one of those guys and is the heartbeat, and they’re just really good. And Joe’s done a terrific job.”

Dejounte Murray Wants Challenge of Celtics

Dejounte Murray spoke after his Atlanta Hawks earned the No. 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Miami Heat 116-105 in a play-in tournament game Tuesday night. Atlanta will now square off with the defending Eastern Conference Champion Celtics in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

In addition, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray stated his excitement for the challenge of taking on the Celtics.

“You got guys or people that always say, ‘you want to play this team, you don’t want to play this team,’ you know, obviously Boston’s at the top because they went to the finals last year,” Murray said via CLNS Media. “But last year is last year. And,for me personally, I want the best, you know, obviously, just being competitive, and that’s just how I was raised – to want to play the best and obviously, they’re one of the best and it’s gonna be a great series and we’re gonna go out and try to win a series.”