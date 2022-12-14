Marcus Smart Reveals Close Call From Celtics-Lakers: ‘I Actually Had to Vomit’

The Boston Celtics wrapped up their West Coast road trip on Tuesday night, taking down the Los Angeles Lakers by the skin of their teeth. It was a tightly-contested game in the closing moments, and despite a third-quarter collapse, the Celtics managed to earn a win in overtime.

But the victory didn’t come without its fair share of drama. From Jayson Tatum clutch buckets to Russell Westbrook blocks, this game had everything. Marcus Smart even revealed that he had to leave the court to vomit at one point.

“I’m a little under the weather. I actually had to vomit,” Smart said. “I didn’t want to ruin the floor [at Crypto.com Arena], so I got my butt in the back. It’s a lot of traveling. We’re playing these games back-to-back, a day in-between, your body takes a toll. And it’s around that time — flu (season), it’s December, it’s cold. So for us, we’re just trying to do everything we can to stay as healthy as we can. But tonight, I’m a little under the weather.”

Marcus Smart talks about fighting off not feeling well against the Lakers, and almost ruining the https://t.co/BKqQikLzWw Arena floor 🤮 pic.twitter.com/GKvl4EUE57 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 14, 2022

The game against the Lakers was their second game in a row and their third game in four nights. Boston ended their road trip with a 4-2 record, but only managed to win one of their three games in California.

And despite being under the weather, Smart still managed to put in a solid performance in Boston’s win over the Lakers. The point guard finished the night with 18 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 7-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Celtics Coach Set the Tone

As noted, the Celtics’ road trip didn’t go according to plan for Boston. They lost two games in a row to the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers, with the latter of the two games coming in blowout fashion.

So before the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla wanted to set the tone. Jaylen Brown revealed that Mazzulla called them out before the contest and told them they needed to “get their s*** together” for the game against the Lakers.

“Joe came in before the game and set the tone for us, told us that we needed to get our s*** together,” Brown said. “We started out the game great. I think we got off to a great start, were moving the ball. We got a little stagnant in the third quarter…We were down eight points, ten points, in the fourth quarter and was still able to come back and win. So that’s a tough and perfect way to close out the road trip.”

Tatum Sounds Off on Lakers Star

While the draw of the Celtics’ and Lakers’ long-time rivalry stole the spotlight, the contest was also another chance for Tatum and LeBron James to face off against one another. And after the game, when asked about a play where he nearly postered James, Tatum had nothing but respect for the all-time great.

“I’m honored to compete against one of the best players of all time. And you show respect by going at somebody,” Tatum said.

Play

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE: Jayson Tatum talks overtime win vs. Lakers, Joe Mazzulla calling him out The Celtics pulled out a tough game on the road in Los Angeles. Jayson Tatum talks about the Celtics' resilience, Joe Mazzulla calling players out after back-to-back losses and getting back in an offensive rhythm. Presented by New England Ford Dealers CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: youtube.com/@nbcsboston – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our… 2022-12-14T07:33:59Z

So, while Boston fans aren’t the biggest fans of James, Tatum clearly respects him for everything he’s accomplished in the league.