Celtics Have Shown ‘Interest’ in Veteran Big Man Free Agent: Sources

After a slew of offseason moves, the Boston Celtics have gone quiet. They reportedly signed Italian forward Danilo Gallinari and traded for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon. In addition, they re-signed both Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet to multi-year deals.

However, in the reported trade for Brogdon, Boston sent out five players, including big man Daniel Theis. While Theis wasn’t a part of the Celtics’ regular rotation, he did serve as a quality backup big for when Robert Williams or Al Horford was unable to play.

Now, the Celtics will have to replace him. They are in the market for a backup big man, and according to an anonymous Eastern Conference GM, one player they could take an interest in is former Miami Heat big man Markieff Morris.

“The Celtics had interest in him before,” said the GM, who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “They had a lot of success with Marcus Morris, Brad (Stevens) liked him. Markieff is not as good but he has that attitude and he can be the insurance policy they wanted Theis to be.”

Source: I’m told UFA Forward, Markieff Morris is aiming to sign with a contender this upcoming season and have a role. He’s garnered interest from multiple teams that fit the bill. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 7, 2022

Despite being a bit undersized for the center position, Morris’ hustle and intensity would help him keep up with bigger guys. However, his recent tweets have indicated that he may have his sights set on other destinations.

Morris Hints at Joining Celtics Rival

At 32 years old, Morris is likely looking at teams where he could potentially win a title. He wants to be a part of a winning organization on which he can make an impact. Well, one of those teams just so happens to be his hometown squad – the Philadelphia 76ers. In a response to a tweet, Morris hinted at a potential desire to join Philadelphia

“Been wanting to for a while now..,” Morris tweeted when told to “Come to Philly” by a Twitter user.

Been wanting to for a while now.. — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) July 7, 2022

This past season, Morris’ season was severely impacted by a neck injury. He only appeared in 17 games. In his last full season (2020-21), Morris played in 61 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 40.5% shooting from the field and 31.1% shooting from distance.

Joining the 76ers could certainly be a possibility for Morris, as they are still in the market for big man depth. And, in addition to that, it’s looking like he could be off the market soon, regardless of where he signs.

Morris Indicates Future Offseason Signing

In an earlier interaction with the same Twitter user who suggested that he sign with the Sixers, Morris revealed that he’s simply a free agent by choice. He said that he should be signing with a team fairly soon.

“I’m a free agent by choice kid! Nobody stoping this show. I got you I’m going to sign soon!,” Morris tweeted.

I’m a free agent by choice kid! Nobody stoping this show. I got you I’m going to sign soon! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) July 7, 2022

With the way he hinted at joining the 76ers, that seems like a very likely landing spot for Morris. However, if the Celtics could convince him to join their squad, he would be a nice depth piece to have coming off the bench. And since Stevens liked Marcus Morris, maybe it’s only a matter of time before he signs the twin brother.