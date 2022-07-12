Celtics Sharpshooter in Tears After Summer League Heroics

The Boston Celtics earned their first win of Summer League on Monday night, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks, 111-109. Boston’s three-point shooters were hot all night long, with Matt Ryan, Sam Hauser, and Brodric Thomas all shooting lights out.

Ryan, in particular, had an amazing night. In addition to scoring a team-high 23 points and shooting 6-of-11 from three-point range, he also hit the game-winning shot. With roughly six seconds left in the game, Ryan dribbled up the court, threw up a prayer, sunk the shot, and injured his ankle in the process.

MATT RYAN FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/0rJgdwh3iY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 12, 2022

It was an amazing moment that Ryan was asked about after the game. When asked about his journey to get to this point and how his hard work has been paying off, Ryan got emotional. He told his story and stated how grateful he is to be a part of the Celtics organization.

“It’s pretty emotional. It’s been a crazy 11 months,” Ryan said, holding back tears. “I was home for a year and half. I don’t know if you had heard my story, but [I was] driving Door Dash a year ago. To be here, to be part of the Boston Celtics roster, it’s special.”

The 25-year-old was on a two-way contract with Boston to end last season, and with his performance in Summer League, he has a real shot at earning a roster spot for the upcoming season.

In addition to his comments on his journey, Ryan spoke about his experience with game-winning shots.

Ryan’s Past Game-Winners

When discussing his game-winning shot, Ryan told the media that he was discussing the shot with his teammates. He said that he missed some game-winners in the G League last year and hasn’t hit a shot like the one against the Bucks since middle school.

“I was telling the guys that I missed a couple this year in the G-League,” Ryan explained. “I don’t think I hit a game-winner like that in a long time. Literally, since like middle school. It’s been a long time, so it’s a great feeling.”

🎥: @ASherrodblakely asked Matt Ryan about how it feels to see his hard work starting to pay off. He got choked up a bit while reflecting on the fact that a year ago he was driving for Door Dash and know he’s on a Celtics roster pic.twitter.com/GBRk9ya2rQ — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) July 12, 2022

In addition to his 23 points, Ryan added two rebounds, one assist, and two steals to his total. He shot 7-of-12 from the field and 6-of-11 from distance. He played 24:39 of court time and was, obviously, on the court in crunch time for the Celtics.

He also talked about the constant work he does to ensure that his shooting is always at its best.

Ryan’s Constant Shooting Practice

Since Ryan was struggling to earn NBA opportunities last season, he was working out all by himself. He told the media about that part of the journey and how, as a shooter, he’s always in the gym looking to improve.

“With all shooters, it’s reps, countless hours,” said Ryan. “I was in the gym last year alone all year and I was in the gym for four or five hours alone every day all year waiting for an opportunity. All those reps, all that work, I’m finally getting a chance to show it.”

The Celtics have a few open roster spots, including one two-way slot. If Ryan continues to play at this level, he could very well be in Boston again next year.