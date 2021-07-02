Celtics Have Sharpshooting Forward on Their Radar Ahead of NBA Draft

Right now, the Boston Celtics don’t have much of a stake in this year’s NBA draft. The only pick they own is No. 45, so they will have to make some trades in order to acquire other picks. Or Boston will need to look to undrafted prospects to add rookies to their roster.

One player that the Celtics could be considering is Duke forward Matthew Hurt.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV in Minneapolis reported last week that Hurt had a workout scheduled with the Celtics.

Projected to go late in the second round, Hurt could go undrafted and then sign with a team as a free agent. Boston’s second-round pick at No. 45 pick is higher than Hurt’s projected draft position, making it more likely that the Celtics would grab him via free agency.

If they do, Boston can expect more sharpshooting.

Hurt’s Background

A 6-foot-9 forward, Hurt spent two seasons at Duke before declaring for the NBA draft. In those two seasons, he made major strides, proving himself to be an efficient scorer and shooter.

As a freshman, Hurt averaged 20.5 minutes per game — during which he posted 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. He shot 39.3% from 3-point range and 48.7% from the field overall. As a sophomore, Hurt’s playing time increased to 32.7 minutes per game. With the extra minutes, the forward put up 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. His efficiency as a scorer and shooter drastically improved to 44.4% from long range and 55.6% from the field.

The improvements turned him into Duke and the ACC’s leading scorer. He was also named to the All-ACC First Team recognized as the ACC’s Most Improved Player.

Hurt’s Game

Hurt’s greatest strength is his shooting ability and efficiency.

During his freshman year, Hurt already proved himself to be an efficient scorer. But, in his second season, he proved he can maintain such efficiency and productivity when given the chance to play more minutes.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report pointed out that Hurt is a confident shot creator. This is an added benefit of his game, because he wouldn’t need to rely on playmakers to set him up. But he offers more than just sharpshooting.





Alan Lu from NBA Scouting Live referred to Hurt as a “solid low post scorer.” So he can have an inside scoring presence and not just use his shooting ability to stretch defenses.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Hurt will make history if he gets selected in the draft:

“Hurt will be only the second player in the past 30 years of college basketball to be drafted after shooting over 63% inside the arc and 44% outside it, along with Creighton’s Doug McDermott.”

McDermott has played seven seasons in the NBA, spending his last three with the Indiana Pacers. This most recent season was among his best. Hurt has not provided the same prolific scoring that McDermott did while playing for Creighton. However, Hurt’s efficient scoring and elite 3-point shooting can help him find a place in the league.

Hurt’s Limitations

Hurt offers exceptional shooting, but his defensive ability brings concerns.

The Chronicle’s Eric Gim noted that, during his second year, Hurt had troubles with switching and working through screens on defense. Gim also mentioned athleticism as an issue, and Ball Durham’s Kevin Connelly agreed with the assessment. ACCSports.com’s Brian Geisinger brought up limited lateral quickness, which could hinder Hurt’s game as an interior defender.

That said, Hurt’s shooting ability is his biggest selling point but could limit how well he does in the NBA. He will need to improve upon his defense to maintain any playing time he receives. Otherwise, he’ll be a defensive liability that opponents will take advantage of.

