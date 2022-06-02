Celtics Linked to $68 Million Guard in Potential Offseason Trade

The Boston Celtics are in a good spot as a team. They are set to compete in their first NBA Finals since 2010 and every major piece of the roster is under team control heading into next season. Boston looks primed to be a title contender for years to come.

But that doesn’t mean they should rest on their laurels. The front office should constantly be looking for ways to improve the roster. This means drafting well, getting creative in free agency, and exploring the trade market. One recent trade suggestion would see them add a former All-Star.

Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune wrote an article suggesting one trade the Jazz could do with every team. For the Celtics, he concocted a deal that would send former All-Star point guard Mike Conley to Boston. Here’s the full outline of the trade:

Celtics receive: Conley, 2021 1st-Round Pick

Jazz receive: Derrick White, Daniel Theis

Brad Stevens acquired White and Theis at the trade deadline this past season, but this deal would see them both shipped off in one fell swoop.

Conley’s Stats in Recent Years

According to Walden, this deal would benefit both sides. Boston would get some help in the playmaking department, while the Jazz would improve their backcourt on the defensive side of the ball.

“Boston gets an upgrade in play-making, while Utah gets younger and more defensive-minded in the backcourt, while adding an additional usable big,” wrote Walden.

This past season, Conley averaged 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 43.5% shooting from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, he isn’t the All-Defense-caliber defender he once was, and that showed up on the court.

Look at @tpinsonn after Luka scores over Mike Conley 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/i7083wT2ni — Panda Hank (@pandahank41) March 28, 2022

In addition, Conley succumbed to the pressure of the playoffs, slowing down significantly once the postseason rolled around. In the playoffs, the 31-year-old put up 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 33.3% shooting from the field and 20.0% shooting from deep.

White simply fits in better with Boston’s current system.

Conley’s and White’s Effectiveness in Boston

Theis is a fairly replaceable center, so the main focus of this deal would be swapping out White for Conley. While White has certainly struggled shooting the ball at times, his overall game fits in well with what the Celtics are doing.

At 6’4, he’s able to keep up with almost anyone on the defensive end. During the Celtics’ second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, he guarded Giannis Antetokoumpo, Bobby Portis, and Grayson Allen for stretches, holding each of them to 40% shooting or worse.

Derrick White plays defense like he's in a jigsaw puzzle. Just barely fits in to make the play without fouling no matter where it is — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 30, 2022

While Conley has been a great defender in the past, at 6’1, he just wouldn’t mesh well with the Celtics’ current defensive scheme. Boston likes to switch a lot, and if Conley got switched onto some of the bigger wings that White is able to guard, he wouldn’t be able to hold his own anymore.

A couple of years ago, this may have been a trade the Celtics could consider. But with Marcus Smart’s emergence as a legitimate starting point guard combined with White’s versatility off the bench, Boston doesn’t need to entertain a move for Conley.