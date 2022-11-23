Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Land Sharpshooting Combo Big

Rumor has it the Boston Celtics could find themselves in search of a frontcourt bolstering transaction at some point this season and a recent proposal by Bleacher Report could prove to be the answer they may be looking for.

Writer Greg Swartz pushed out a piece on November 23 discussing a trade every team could look to make this season and when it came to the C’s, he believes a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder could prove to be a worthwhile move for the franchise.

The proposed transaction reads as follows:

Boston Celtics receive:

Mike Muscala

Oklahoma City Thunder receive:

2023 second-round pick (Via Portland Trail Blazers)

Though the popular name linked as a possible trade target for the Celtics as of late has been San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl, Swartz seems to believe that a pursuit of the veteran Muscala could be rather beneficial and far-less costly.

Celtics Could Use a Floor Spacing, ‘Tweener’ Big

Though he admitted that this current Boston Celtics rotation may not have many weaknesses within it, Swartz noted that, if anything, they could benefit from bringing in a floor-spacing big man who can slot into the lineup at either the four or five and, by all accounts, a guy like Muscala fits this type of mold.

“The 13-4 Celtics don’t have many weaknesses, although adding a veteran big man who can space the floor and give the team minutes at power forward and center would be welcomed,” wrote Swartz.

“Muscala has made 38.9 percent of his threes over the past three seasons and posted a swing rating of plus-11.3 over that time.”

In case you forgot, Mike Muscala’s got a STRAP. Career 46/38/85, shot 43% from three last season. Also placed in the 96th percentile for estimated plus-minus. Underrated player. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/WP4LGi1C6A — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) October 23, 2022

Swartz would continue by pointing out that executing a trade for Muscala would be quite simple, as his $3.3 million contract fits swimmingly into either one of the $6.9 million or $5.8 million trade exceptions owned by the Boston Celtics.

A 10-year NBA veteran, the 31-year-old boasts solid averages of 19.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per 100 possessions on 45.7% shooting from the floor and 37.5% shooting from distance.

Muscala Has Been Linked to Celtics Before

Seeing Mike Muscala listed as a possible trade target for the Boston Celtics is nothing new for the rumor mill, as the veteran was viewed as a “realistic big-man option” for the franchise during this past offseason, with a Western Conference coach telling Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney that he could be a nice fit as the team’s “third big guy.”

“I think the Celtics want a bit more of a big body in there for their third big guy, and Muscala is more of the stretch-5 type so, that may be one where Ime (Udoka) wouldn’t play him much. But he can shoot.

“He knocks down 3s on the wings. If you’re having a sluggish game offensively, he can change things with a couple of makes. Definitely a guy they could get if they’re looking to build on that shooting dimension,” the coach told Deveney.

Though Muscala would not be available in a trade until December 15 after having signed a fresh new contract with the Thunder this past offseason, it appears many believe dealing for him could well be worth the wait.