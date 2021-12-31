Monster Trade Proposal Sees Celtics All-Star Heading West

By now, we’ve all seen the rumors linking the Boston Celtics with multiple trades that see them move on from Jaylen Brown.

From Ben Simmons to Damian Lillard, everyone and their dog has had their say on what the Celtics need to do to improve their roster and why Brown should be the focal point of any potential trade. The thought process behind including Brown is simple: Outside of Jayson Tatum, the Atlanta native is the team’s most valuable asset and is likely to fetch a considerable return.

But what if straight swaps aren’t what’s best for the Celtics right now? Does Simmons for Brown in a one-for-one trade really improve Boston? Or is Lillard worth losing an ever-improving two-way wing? Perhaps that is why the front office has stood pat thus far, because they want a deal that gives them additional pieces back?

But what if there was a deal that could net the Celtics multiple players and draft picks for Brown? Of course, those players wouldn’t be All-Stars, but they would all be high-level or elite role players that plug multiple gaps in the team’s current rotation? Well, one analyst thinks that type of deal could entice Brad Stevens to pull the trigger as we get closer to the trade deadline.

ESPN’S Zach Lowe Proposes Monster Trade

Zach Lowe is one of the most well-respected NBA journalists in the business. When Lowe speaks, you listen and usually learn something along the way. So when the ESPN analyst began discussing trade ideas for Brown on the latest episode of the Lowe Post podcast, it was worth noting where his head was in terms of value and possible deals.

During the podcast episode, Lowe mentions a potential trade between the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers for Simmons and also explains why he feels that a Lillard deal is doubtful. Yet, it’s the proposed trade with the Memphis Grizzlies that really caught people’s attention.

“What if Memphis was like, ‘We’re all in, we’re ready to take that next step’? We’ve seen them take swings at big’s wings before as a potential third cog, whether it’s Justice Winslow or the kid they just drafted, Ziaire Williams, who’s not playing. What if they went to Boston and was like, ‘look, you can’t have Jaren Jackson Jr, maybe you’re gonna hang up the phone, if you do that, we get it.

What if we gave you Ziaire Williams, Desmond Bane, De’Anthony Melton, pick a salary filler, three first-round picks, and we’ve got a bunch of extra ones, and a couple of swaps.’?” Lowe said.

From Boston’s standpoint, a deal such as the one Lowe proposed is intriguing. Firstly, the draft picks the Celtics would obtain from the trade would help restock the cupboard for any future deals, especially if the team took a swing on a disgruntled All-Star. Secondly, Bane would provide the Celtics with some much-needed scoring on the wings, while Melton is the second coming of Marcus Smart but with a smoother jump shot, and adding Williams, who is a young and talented wing player, would help ease the pain of losing Brown.

The issue with this deal would be that it sets the Celtics back multiple years and removes them from contention in the immediate future. You have to ask yourself if the front office could sell a rebuilding project to Tatum without pushing him towards the exit door.

The Celtics Are ‘Sellers’ Heading Towards the Trade Deadline

Whenever the trade deadline approaches, teams fall into one of three categories: Buyers, sellers, and the stand pat-ers. Usually, a team the is known as a buyer has hopes of making the playoffs and is looking for additional help to aid them into a deeper run potentially.

Sellers are teams who are either entering a rebuild or looking to make changes around the fringes of their roster. While the stand pat-ers are, the squads won’t benefit from buying or selling and will likely make their moves during the off-season. For the Celtics, making some changes around the fringes makes the most sense.

Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson have both rebuilt their value over the first half of the season. At the same time, Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford could net you some exciting draft capital from teams looking to go younger.





Boston Celtics | Who Are "Buyers" Heading Into Trade Season

If the Celtics choose to continue building around Tatum and Brown, they will need to begin restocking their cupboard with draft picks to give them additional room to maneuver in the trade market. Sure, Boston owns all of their picks moving forwards, but should they trade for a third star or show impressive internal growth, those picks don’t project to be valuable down the line.

Of course, Boston could also choose to remove some of their developmental talents in return for established veteran role players to help rid the team of their current inconsistencies.

Both of these options make sense and further strengthen Lowe’s trade proposal of adding depth and waiting out the next big move, either in the summer or when a star hits the market. For now, though, the Celtics will likely continue rolling with what they have and wait until closer to the deadline to make a move – if they make one at all.

After halting their losing streak against the Phoenix Suns on December 31, the Celtics will be in action again when they face off against the Orlando Magic on December 2.