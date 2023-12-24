Neemias Queta Showing Plenty of Promise for Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics certainly aren’t turning to two-way center Neemias Queta for offense.

With Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet nursing injuries and Al Horford sitting out on the second half of back-to-backs, Queta has recently been able to show his worth in game action. While the offensive side might not look pretty, Queta has certainly made a name for himself in Boston’s last three games.

Neemias Queta Puts Up Another Double-Double

Once again, the Celtics showed just how balanced they are offensively, with four starters scoring at least 18 points and six players total reaching double figures in a 145-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, December 23.

Boston was coming off a 144-point outburst in a victory over the Sacramento Kings three days earlier and also put up 126 in an overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors in the opener of their four-game West Coast trip.

While it’s not surprising the star-studded Celtics were able to light up the scoreboard, Queta’s recent performances have been unexpected.

The 7-foot center out of Utah State playing on a two-way contract has been thrown into the lineup with Boston’s injuries to their big men, and he hasn’t disappointed.

In fact, Queta, hardly known for his offensive skills, put up his second double-double in three games after scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in the win over the Clippers. Against the Warriors, Queta racked up 10 points and as many rebounds.

Queta has played eight games for Boston this season, averaging 18 minutes. He’s given the Celtics quality minutes, pulling down an average of 6.6 boards.

Queta Quickly Proving His Worth

Ok so have we found a gem in Neemias Queta? 👀☘️ Tonight Neemias had a Career high in Points, Rebounds & Assists: 14 Points

12 Rebounds

3 Assists

4-7 FG

+14 ele cozinhou esta noite 🇵🇹#Differenthere pic.twitter.com/Q9PsfQPvBb — Boston Celtics UK☘️ (The Boston Brit) (@TheBostonBrit) December 23, 2023

Queta has given Boston valuable minutes off the bench and has shown he can make an impact, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Offensively, he needs work.

His motor is always running, and many of his points have come from his hard work off the glass. If he developed any kind of offensive touch, he’d be that much more valuable.

Keith Smith, an NBA writer doing some work for Spotrac, summed up Queta’s offensive game perfectly.

“I love Queta’s activity,” Smith posted on X. “But man, they need to lock him in the gym until he makes a million jump hooks, layups, little push shots, whatever. His lack of touch around the basket really costs him a lot of points.”

If Queta gave Boston a reason to go to him offensively, he’d be that much more damaging. He’s not an offensive threat, but his energy level gets him plenty of garbage points.

He’s averaging 10.7 rebounds and 10.0 points in his last three games, more than acceptable for the team’s No. 4 big man.

The Celtics have an open roster spot but plan to keep their options open as we head toward the February trade deadline. There’s no question, he’s playing his way into the mix for that spot, but Boston has no need to rush into making a decision.

For now, Queta is a role player, who is filling in nicely. With Porzingis’ health issues and Horford’s need for rest, Queta should still see plenty of minutes off the bench.