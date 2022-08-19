Former Celtics Wing Linked to Rival Lakers as Potential Target

Not all Boston Celtics players are created equal. Sure, there are the Larry Birds, Paul Pierces, and (potentially) Jayson Tatums of the world, but not every player who dons the green and white has the chance to be immortalized in Boston legend. In fact, most never get that chance.

This past year alone, 28 different players suited up for the Celtics. Few of them earned regular rotational minutes, and even fewer have the chance to enshrine their names in Celtics lore. But they are all Celtics. It will forever say that they played for Boston, and they will always be considered a Celtic (at least, for a brief moment in time).

And one of those players, who was, at least briefly, a member of the Celtics, has now been linked to the team’s greatest rival – the Los Angeles Lakers. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, former Celtics wing Nik Stauskas could be a potential Lakers target this summer.

“They could look at other veteran guys, too, like E’Twaun Moore or Nik Stauskas. I think they’d be more likely to take a gamble than take a guy who’s a one-way player and can’t stay on the floor,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney.

Though he only suited up for eight games with the Celtics, it would still be another case of a former Bostonian going to suit up for their cross-country rivals. But why would Staukas draw interest from Los Angeles?

Stauskas’ Potential Fit With Lakers

Last season, the Lakers were the laughing stock of the NBA. They filled their roster with wily veterans and landed Russell Westbrook, forming a Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the star point guard. But that didn’t really work out for them.

Thanks to a multitude of injury issues, a lack of floor spacing, and subpar defense, they ended up missing the Play-In Tournament entirely. However, they’ve taken a different approach this offseason, and Stauskas would fit their gameplan.

Instead of signing a bunch of veterans who seem to be entering the final years of their respective careers, Los Angeles has signed younger players with something to prove. Guys like Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Thomas Bryant should fit in nicely with their core.

Considering Stauskas hasn’t found a consistent home in years, he would fit that narrative. He’s still an elite three-point shooter and, if handed the right opportunity, could revitalize his career.

Having shooters around James, Davis, and (potentially) Westbrook will be crucial, and Stauskas fits that mold to a tee.

Stauskas Provides Lakers With Necessary Skill

The last time Stauskas got regular minutes in the NBA was during the 2018-19 season. He played in games with the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 14.9 minutes per contest. He put up 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists that year.

But most importantly, he shot 40.2% from distance on 5.0 threes per game. If he could do that in a Lakers uniform, they’d be more than pleased with his production. The only thing stopping Los Angeles from making the move, however, could be the presence of rookie forward Cole Swider, who showed off a similar set of skills during Summer League.

Regardless, taking a swing on Staukas would be a smart move for the Lakers. Worst-case scenario, they waive him mid-way through the season, but best-case scenario, he turns into a legitimate rotational piece that can shoot 40% from deep.