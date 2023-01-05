Celtics Trade Big Man to West Foe: Report

Trade season in the NBA has officially begun. The Boston Celtics made the first move of the year. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they are trading big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs.

“The Boston Celtics are trading C/F Noah Vonleh and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space, sources said,” Charania tweeted.

Vonleh made the Celtics’ final roster just before the season after competing for a spot during training camp. He beat out players such as Bruno Caboclo and Luka Samanic. Boston was his eighth team in as many years in the league.

He was playing a fairly large rotational role early in the season but eventually fell out of favor. Vonleh played 12 or more minutes in each of the team’s first four games this year but since then has only accomplished that feat twice.

On the year, he’s appeared in 23 of the team’s 38 games and was playing 7.4 minutes per contest. Vonleh was averaging 1.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists on 45.8% shooting from the field.

Trading Vonleh opens up a roster spot for the Celtics, who could potentially be players in the buyout market this year. It could also open up the possibility of a trade deadline move in which the Celtics take back one more player than they give up. Boston also saves some tax money by giving up Vonleh’s salary.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Spurs will waive Vonleh upon the completion of the deal.

Celtics Could Make Trade to Upgrade From Sam Hauser

This trade was the first deal made in the league this season, but it was a rather boring one. Only one player was moved in the deal, and the Celtics didn’t technically get anything back. (They will likely receive a heavily protected second-round pick or very small cash considerations.)

However, that doesn’t mean they’re done making deals this season. According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, if Sam Hauser continues to struggle with his three-point shot, Brad Stevens could be forced to explore potential upgrades on the wing this trade season.

“Hauser needs to find his offensive mojo in January and tighten up his defense, or it might force Stevens to more aggressively explore wing options whom the team can trust more in potential playoff minutes,” Forsberg said.

Teams Around NBA Interested in Payton Pritchard

At the same time, some teams around the league may approach the Celtics about potential trades. According to sources who spoke with Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, teams have inquired about a potential Payton Pritchard trade.

“You’ve got to wonder about him defensively at that size (listed at 6-1), but he plays hard, he can really push the ball, and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” one personnel man told Bulpett. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity. And first, you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him. It’s always natural in these situations.”