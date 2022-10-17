No. 1 Pick Cites Celtics Star Among Biggest Influences

Jayson Tatum is entering his sixth season in the NBA. At 24 years old, Tatum already has quite the resume since being drafted by the Boston Celtics. In five years, he’s a three-time all-star, he’s made two-All NBA teams, has been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times, and is coming off an NBA Finals appearance.

Tatum has accomplished so much that, even at his young age, he’s already left an impression on the NBA’s newest class of rookies. In an interview with Marc Stein, Paolo Banchero, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, cited Tatum as one of his biggest influences as a player, which included players who came into the league way before Tatum did.

“LeBron [James] and Carmelo [Anthony], growing up, were by far my two favorites like my whole childhood,” Banchero told Stein. “Then, as I got older, I started to know about Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum — dynamic forwards who are able to play inside or outside. But then I also want to have my own style of play with my own flair. I’m just trying to be myself.”

Young players who come into the league with the expectations that Banchero does as the no. 1 pick in his draft typically study the most successful players in the NBA to figure out how they play as well as they do. Even while only having five years of NBA experience to his belt, Tatum has done enough already that young players like Banchero already look up to him.

Banchero Detailed His Relationship With Tatum

Both Banchero and Tatum are alumni of the Duke Blue Devils college basketball program, so it would make sense that the two have crossed paths. Banchero detailed his rapport with Tatum to Stein.

“Tatum, I know real well. I would say I know Tatum the best. I speak to him here and there,” Banchero said. “He was definitely very, very open during my college season and the predraft process, any questions I had for him.”

With Banchero now in the NBA, he acknowledges that the stakes have changed between him and Tatum.

“Obviously, now it’s the season. I’m not going to blow him up asking a bunch of questions because we’re in the same conference, and we play them multiple times.”

Coincidentally, Banchero will be playing with Markelle Fultz in Orlando, who the Celtics traded to the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire Tatum in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Banchero and Tatum Played in Pro-Am Game

On August 20, Tatum and Banchero played in the Crawsover Pro-Am game held in Seattle, Washington, that featured LeBron James, among other players. Although the game had been cut short in less than two quarters, Tatum showed out before the game was called.

Jayson Tatum has started off HOT 🔥 Watch @thecrawsover live now on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the NBA app! 📲 https://t.co/vZLRTFPigo pic.twitter.com/tgF9tIw2D0 — NBA (@NBA) August 21, 2022

Among other NBA players who also participated in the game were Dejounte Murray, Chet Holmgren, Aaron Gordon, and Isaiah Thomas. The game was called early due to the court having wet spots. Sadly it was this game that led to Holmgren suffering a season-ending foot injury before he was slated to start his rookie season.

Banchero will make his NBA debut on October 19.