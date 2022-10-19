Celtics Legend Makes Bold Statement on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen brown

The Boston Celtics started their season off well when they defeated their Atlantic Division rival, the Philadelphia 76ers. Leading the charge was their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Their scoring output was 70 in total, with each of them scoring 35 points exactly to help lead the team to their first victory.

By doing so, Brown and Tatum made history as teammates, as they were the third duo in NBA history to score at least 35 points in a season opener, according to Justin Kubatko of Basketball-Reference.

When the game was over, Celtics’ legend Paul Pierce made a bold statement regarding where Tatum and Brown rank as duos in the NBA.

Tatum and Brown just went up against an NBA duo that had Joel Embiid and James Harden, who is widely regarded as one of the league’s best combinations, and came up victorious. Entering their sixth season, the two of them have been to three Eastern Conference Finals together and are coming off an NBA Finals appearance while being in their mid-20s.

Pierce Vocalizes Faith in Brown’s and Tatum’s Mindsets

After the Celtics defeated the 76ers, Pierce went on NBC Sports Boston, where he discussed various topics, which included how strongly he believes in how far Tatum and Brown can take the Celtics if they have the right approach.

“I think it’s important for them to understand what they went through,” Pierce said. “To realize that and feed off of that and think, ‘Look, we were so close’ and play with a chip on our shoulder every night because it’s never a guarantee that you’ll get back there. They’re young. They’re talented. If they can stay healthy and have the right mindset, and understand what it took for them to get there, they’ll get there again.”

Pierce then referenced Doc Rivers, who coached Pierce from 2004 to 2013 and again from 2015 to 2017 when Pierce joined the Los Angeles Clippers, who made it clear to Pierce how important it is to have the right mindset when trying to win.

“Like Doc used to always say, don’t get bored with the process because there is a process to get back to that place. If (Tatum and Brown) understand that, they will be there,” Pierce said.

Pierce Praises Bill Russell

While talking on NBC Sports Boston, Pierce gave his thoughts on Celtics legend Bill Russell, who the team celebrated on their opening night following his passing. Pierce could not hold back praising Russell for his impact both on and off the basketball court.

“For the Boston Celtics, he was a pioneer, engineer. He was everything. He laid the foundation to what the Celtics are as an organization today in history as one of the all-time great franchises. As an activist off the court, you have to understand how difficult it was for him during those times. Not only to thrive in basketball but handling himself the way he did to set the path for future minorities and blacks in the NBA,” Pierce said.

Pierce also reminisced on what it was like to interact with Russell face-to-face.

“He always kept my spirits high. You know, with that infectious laugh that he had every time he’d come in, give you the middle finger, and start laughing,” Pierce said. “There were times when I had one-on-one dinner with him, and he just always kept me positive and always taught me to hang in there and keep doing the things that I was doing and eventually had turned around.”