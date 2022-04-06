Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Goes Viral for Emotional Reaction at NCAA Title Game

The Kansas Jayhawks took on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA National Championship on Monday, April 4, 2022. After being down by 15 points at halftime, and by as many as 16 points earlier in the game, Kansas mounted the biggest comeback in NCAA title game history, taking down UNC, 72-69.

After the game, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament. Agbaji is projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

Kansas’ last national title was back in 2008, so with everything on the line, plenty of alumni were in attendance to watch the Jayhawks. Players such as Mario Chalmers, Drew Gooden, Aaron Miles, and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce were all in attendance. After the contest, Chalmers could be heard shouting, “you’re going to the rafters” to Agbaji. He spent four years at Kansas and capped it off with a National Championship.

However, Pierce was the one making headlines all night long. Before the game, he predicted a 15-point Jayhawks win. Ironically enough, Kansas had to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit to earn the victory. That didn’t stop Pierce from celebrating with his alma mater, though.

Paul Pierce is in the house! I caught up with the Jayhawks legend and he is VERY confident heading into tonight’s game. @stoolbenchmob pic.twitter.com/gQH33r1IFf — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) April 5, 2022

Upon arrival, Pierce also made sure to get the crowd pumped up. He yelled, “this is our night” as Kansas students reached out for high fives in anticipation of the big game.

KU legend Paul Pierce is a man of the people. Drew Gooden walked in behind him and was laughing, “Paul is a rock star.” The Truth getting the KU students fired up, yelling “This is our night!” pic.twitter.com/XOaU6yGTCA — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) April 5, 2022

Pierce Praises Kansas head coach Bill Self

Pierce had some high praise for Kansas head coach Bill Self after the game. With his long list of accomplishments, Pierce proclaimed that Self is one of the greatest basketball coaches in NCAA history.

“Bill Self just submitted himself as one of the greatest coaches, not only in Kansas history, but basketball history,” Pierce stated. “He’s shown that he’s able to keep this program on top. If you look, Kansas basketball is unprecedented. The longest streak of NCAA Tournament appearances. We’re moving up on the national championship chart now. It’s the way it should be.”

Since becoming a Jayhawk in the 2003-04 season, Self has coached Kansas to 16 Regular Season Championships, nine Conference tournament Championships, and now, two National Championships, all in the span of 19 years with the program. He also ranks 24th in wins amongst all men’s basketball coaches in NCAA history.

As Pierce mentioned, Self has also helped the Jayhawks keep up their streak of NCAA tournament appearances. They’ve made the tournament for 32 years in a row, which is the longest active streak.

Pierce’s Emotional Reaction to Kansas NCAA Title Win

In addition to his praise for Self, Pierce was visibly emotional when his Jayhawks earned the win. Pierce was told that he was “celebrating like he won the national championship.” In response, the Celtics legend said that Kansas is a family, and “when they win, I win.”

After a pep talk before the game and Twitter users claiming that Pierce jinxed the team when they were down at halftime, Kansas ended the night on top. Pierce wasn’t shy about sharing his joy with the world.

Pierce has always worn his heart on his sleeve, whether it be with the Celtics, the Jayhawks, or during his time as a television personality. He always makes sure to represent the organizations he played for, and with Kansas winning it all, this time was no different.