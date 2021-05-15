Celtics Legend Joining 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Class: Report

On Saturday, one of the most important players in recent Boston Celtics history gets his day in the sun. Kevin Garnett — who spent six seasons in Beantown and led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship — will take his rightful place among basketball’s best-ever as a member of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame’s 2020 enshrinement class.

Better yet, he’ll be entering the Hall alongside two of his greatest on-court foes in Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant.

It’s an honor that was long-delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As good as Garnett was for the Celtics, though — logging 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest, while acting as the club’s spiritual center and defensive anchor — he was far from alone in the fight. Battling at his side were two more of the game’s all-time greats.

One of them, Ray Allen, received Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2018.

The other, according to a breaking report, will be receiving his own induction later this year.

Report: Paul Pierce Is HOF-Bound

Mere hours before Garnett was set to be inducted by Isiah Thomas, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported that Paul Pierce will be namechecked as a member of the 2021 class on Sunday.

“Celtics great Paul Pierce, who played 15 years for Boston and is the franchise’s No. 2 all-time scorer, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told the Globe,” he wrote.

The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears similarly reported that Ben Wallace, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year and four-time NBA All-Star, will also be a part of the announced class.

Although only a handful of inductees will comprise the 2021 class, there were a number of high-profile finalists. Last month, the Hall’s North American Committee named Pierce, fellow Cs legend Bill Russell (as a coach), Wallace, Rick Adelman (coach), Chris Bosh, Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber and Jay Wright (coach) as finalists, via ESPN.

The Women’s Committee nominated Leta Andrews (coach), Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson and Marianne Stanley (coach).

There were a number of finalists in direct-elect categories as well. One nominee from each of those categories will be selected for enshrinement.

Pierce’s Résumé

Over his 15 year run in Boston, Pierce appeared in 1,102 games and averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. During that stretch, he was a 10-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA selection and the 2008 NBA Finals MVP, in addition to being a title-winner.

After 19 total years in the Association, he ranks 16th all-time in points scored with 26,397. He also ranks eighth all-time in three-point field goals (5,816), 20th in steals (1,752), ninth in free throws made (6,918) and 15th in games played (1,343).

His No. 34 was retired by the franchise in February of 2018.

More recently, Pierce brought his inimitable style to the television screen as a studio analyst for ESPN. However, the two sides parted ways last month.

