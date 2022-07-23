Major Doubt Surrounds Payton Pritchard’s Role on Celtics: Sources

The Boston Celtics have made some important additions already this summer. After reaching the NBA Finals last year, Brad Stevens acted quickly this offseason, improving the bench and adding more depth to an already-contending roster.

He signed Italian forward Danilo Gallinari after he was traded by the Atlanta Hawks and waived by the San Antonio Spurs. Then, Stevens followed up that move by trading five players to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

However, the one downside to trading for Brogdon is that the move shoved young guard Payton Pritchard further down in the depth chart. In fact, one anonymous Western Conference coach said that there could be some concern as to whether or not Pritchard gets minutes next season.

“Some of that depth may have trouble getting on the court, however,” wrote Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, who spoke with the coach. “A Western Conference coach wondered to Heavy how much room there’ll be for Payton Pritchard. He didn’t play a lot early last season, as Dennis Schroder took the most backup minutes at guard, but Pritchard stepped up after Schroder was traded.”

Pritchard could end up struggling to earn playing time just like he did at the start of last season. However, the coach did say that he likes Pritchard’s game.

Coach Compares Pritchard to Small Guard

While the coach expressed some doubts regarding Pritchard’s standing in Boston’s rotation, he also said that he loves the Celtics guard’s game. He compared Pritchard to Pacers guard TJ McConnell, only with one key piece that McConnell is missing from his game.

“I’ve been watching him for a long time,” the coach said. “Payton Pritchard is T.J. McConnell with a jump shot, and that’s the guy you want on your team.

Once he started getting regular minutes last season, Pritchard played well. In the 71 games he appeared in, Pritchard averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field and 41.2% shooting from beyond the three-point line.

He expanded upon this idea while also doubling back on his thoughts about Pritchard’s spot in Boston’s current rotation.

Pritchard Proved Doubters Wrong

The anonymous coach talked about how Pritchard has defied the odds and proved doubters wrong. Despite his size, Pritchard was able to make it all the way to the NBA, but with the depth Boston has for next year, the coach still believes Pritchard could have issues.

“He was that guy that people always said wasn’t big enough, wasn’t fast enough, not athletic enough. But nobody figured out that he’s got huge balls and is skilled,” the coach explained. “I love the kid. I’m just interested to see how he fits there if Brogdon and [Derrick] White take up most of the [backcourt] time off the bench.”

Marcus Smart is projected to be the starter for Boston again, with both Brogdon and White set to come off the bench. After that, Pritchard will be stuck fighting for scraps behind them. It will be an uphill battle for him to earn rotational minutes on a regular basis.