Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Urged to Improve Ahead of Crucial Second Half

The Boston Celtics had a stellar 2022. After falling short at the end of 2021, struggling to find their footing, they turned things around in a big way and made a run to the NBA Finals. And heading into 2023, they surely have some high hopes.

They currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings and have one of the deepest rotations in the NBA. With how much talent they have on the roster, some guys haven’t gotten the minutes they deserve. Daniel Poarch of CelticsBlog wrote an article detailing New Year’s resolutions for each Celtics player, and for Payton Pritchard, who has struggled to find regular minutes, he urged him to “amp up the scoring.”

“This may be easier said than done for the Celtics’ third-year guard. You can only expect so much growth from a player with such an inconsistent role on his team. With the trio of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White healthy, there just isn’t room for Pritchard to see the court with any regularity. Finding a rhythm in such a circumstance is understandably challenging.

“That said, whether due to lack of opportunity or otherwise, it’s fair to say we haven’t seen Pritchard at his best very often this season. He’s shooting career-lows from across the floor, including a 33% mark from behind the arc that lags far behind 40%+ rates in each of his first two years. Apart from a four-game stretch in mid-November in which he averaged 10 points per game on 57% shooting from the field, he hasn’t really moved the needle as an offensive presence this year — which he needs to do, as an undersized guard with an inherent cap on his defensive impact,” Poarch wrote.

Throwback to Payton Pritchard being the greatest basketball player to touch Earth. pic.twitter.com/2hSbKOwQBC — TicNation ☘️ (@PritchBurner) December 14, 2022

With Smart, Brogdon, and White ahead of him in the lineup, Pritchard hasn’t played a lot this season. He has only appeared in 22 of the team’s 36 games and is playing 10.3 minutes per contest. Pritchard is averaging 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 39.5% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from long distance.

Payton Pritchard Drawing Trade Interest Around NBA

While Pritchard hasn’t performed too well for the Celtics this season, that’s in large part due to his lack of consistent minutes. If he were to join another team where he could see the floor more often, it seems likely that he would return to form.

And according to sources who spoke with Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, teams around the league are showing an interest in trading for Pritchard.

“You’ve got to wonder about him defensively at that size (listed at 6-1), but he plays hard, he can really push the ball, and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” one personnel man told Bulpett. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity. And first, you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him. It’s always natural in these situations.”

ICYMI…

Only at @HeavyOnSports: 🏀 Brook Lopez on #Celtics' defense that hampered Bucks 🏀 NBA exec on Blake Griffin and what he still provides 🏀 Teams investigating Payton Pritchard more as he slips from the main rotationhttps://t.co/mNdQSjjJn6 — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) December 28, 2022

Lakers Should Trade for Payton Pritchard

There should be plenty of teams around the NBA interested in Pritchard, as he could help contenders with more room for him to earn minutes. According to Alex Kirschenbaum of Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Lakers should target him in a trade.

“He would instantly become the best-shooting point guard on the team’s roster, and could still have some untapped upside, whereas everyone else on that club is on the downslope of his career,” wrote Kirschenbaum. “Any time the Lakers can add a floor-spacer alongside LeBron James, it’s worth doing, and the best thing about it is that Pritchard could probably be had for cheap, perhaps just a future second-round pick and some salary-matching veteran’s minimum contract.”