Payton Pritchard Speak’s on Lack of Playing Time: ‘It’s Tough’

With numerous roster members in the NBA’s health & safety protocols, the Boston Celtics rolled the dice on some of their younger players.

Aaron Nesmith started the game as a replacement for Romeo Langford, who missed the contest due to neck soreness. Funnily enough, Langford would have been replacing either Dennis Schroder, Al Horford, or Grant Williams, who all missed the game due to the current outbreak of COVID around the league.

Yet, it was Payton Pritchard who impressed the most out of the two sophomores, as he orchestrated the offense and provided some valuable spacing from the bench. With 16 points, three assists, and three rebounds, the Portland native staked his claim for increased minutes once the roster is back healthy.

Pritchard, who has struggled for a consistent role this term, spoke on his lack of playing time following the Celtics’ December 18 victory over the New York Knicks.

“As a competitor, it is tough. For me, I try to go to work every day and try to get better and better each and every day. So, when my opportunity comes, like tonight, I can help my team win. And that’s the only thing I can control… It’s just when my opportunity comes, being ready and helping the team win,” Pritchard said after notching his largest minutes total of the season.





Payton Pritchard on minutes: "As a competitor it is tough. But I just try to stay ready" | BOS v NYK

Ime Udoka Has ‘Extreme Confidence’ in Pritchard

We’ve seen Pritchard get hot before, most notably in the Celtics’ recent victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on December 5. In that game, against his hometown team, Pritchard dropped 19 points in 18 minutes and caught fire late in the fourth quarter.

Yet, the sophomore guard’s performance against the Knicks was far more encouraging. This wasn’t Pritchard catching fire; this was him playing his role to an elite level and going to battle with former mentor Kemba Walker.

Ime Udoka has followed the young guard’s developments since he was in high school and knew precisely what Pritchard could offer. The Celtics head coach also noted that he’d seen the work Pritchard has put in during practices this year and felt confident his third-string guard could perform when called upon.

Good to see Payton Pritchard with his groove back, hopefully for good this time. He got 16 points off the bench last night against the Knicks ☘️ Full highlights ▶️ https://t.co/F38OvGpY7R pic.twitter.com/EUs7NozvBZ — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) December 19, 2021

“He’s a guy we’re extremely confident in, I’ve it all year, but he stays ready, he’s extremely hungry, he’s always in the gym ready. So, you’re not worried about his preparation or him not being ready when the time comes. Obviously, one of our best shooters, and the thing with that has been a minute crunch with Dennis being the backup for most of the year. That’s all it is, it’s nothing that Payton has done, or hasn’t done.

He’s a guy, I’m from the same city as him. I’ve seen him in high school winning state championships. Watched him in college. And have extreme confidence in, knowing that he’s always going to be ready when he gets the opportunity. It was good to see him do what he did, but not surprising,” Udoka said following the Celtics victory over the Knicks.





Ime Udoka on bad 3rd Quarter: "I was livid honestly. We told them to wake up." | Celtics vs Knicks

Pritchard Could Get More Opportunities in Coming Weeks

With COVID now working its way around the NBA, and multiple teams struggling to field full-strength line-ups, Pritchard (and numerous other deep rotation players) could find himself with a golden opportunity.

Likely, most of Boston’s players that are currently in health & safety protocols won’t play before the Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pritchard and his fellow role players could have at least another two games to keep making an impact and potentially earn a more significant role later in the season.

“It’s crazy, but we’ve been dealing with this the last two years. I think right now everybody is like, it’s nothing new. It’s just next man up, gotta be ready to play. Every team is dealing with it, so you’ve got to find ways to win games and keep moving,” Pritchard explained.

Pritchard won’t have to wait long before getting his next opportunity, as the Celtics are scheduled to face the Philadelphia 76ers on December 20, where the second-year guard will likely have another significant role to fill off the bench.