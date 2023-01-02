Celtics Issued Daunting Warning Over Potential Payton Pritchard Trade

In a December 31 Boston Globe story, Adam Himmelsbach wrote 11 things that Boston Celtics should keep their eye on. At no. 4, Himmelsbach previewed what the Celtics may do at the NBA Trade Deadline. Himmelsbach mentioned the possibility of a Payton Pritchard but explained why it’s in the Celtics’ best interest to keep him.

“There’s been some suggestion that the team should consider dealing Payton Pritchard, a valuable piece late last season who has fallen back out of the rotation. But Pritchard is just 24, and Boston is just one injury away from needing him,” Himmelsbach said.

Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart have all been out with injury for extended periods of time at one point or another during their careers. However, this season, the three of them have managed to stay healthy thus far. Of the 37 games the Celtics have played, Brogdon has played 31 games, Smart has played 33, and White has played all 37.

However, the 2022-23 season is only just about to reach the halfway point. There are plenty of games left for any one of those three to get hurt. Should that happen, Pritchard, who was a regular rotation player in their playoff run last season, can fill in.

Himmelsbach’s Trade Deadline Preview

Besides talking about the possibility of a Payton Pritchard trade, Himmelsbach did not sound optimistic that the Celtics could make a trade that would make them better than they already are.

“It’s hard to envision a trade the Celtics could make that would truly upgrade their rotation. Also, they traded their 2023 first-round pick in the Malcolm Brogdon deal,” Himmelsbach said.

He then added that what the Celtics will be doing is seeing if any of the other teams on their level will add improvements to their rosters.

“For the Celtics, the biggest part of deadline day will be seeing if fellow contenders meaningfully fortify their rosters.”

At 26-11, the Celtics possess the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Brooklyn Nets (24-12), Milwaukee Bucks (23-13), and Cleveland Cavaliers (23-14) are not too far behind them and could very well add some reinforcements in the hopes of surpassing the Celtics as the season progresses.

Other Teams Interested in Pritchard

Despite Pritchard’s role with the Celtics being minimized due to their backcourt depth, sources told Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett that teams are monitoring his availability via trade.

The source explained why teams are interested in acquiring Pritchard, but also got candid about whether he believes Pritchard would do better if given a bigger role.

“You’ve got to wonder about him defensively at that size (listed at 6-1), but he plays hard, he can really push the ball, and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” one personnel man told Bulpett. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity. And first, you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him. It’s always natural in these situations.”