Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Deal Payton Pritchard for Wing Depth

Everything looks to be moving in the right direction for the Boston Celtics. They opened up the season with a great win over the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s one storyline few people are talking about – Payton Pritchard didn’t get any playing time.

With the Celtics’ addition of Malcolm Brogdon, it’s going to get increasingly more difficult for Pritchard to earn minutes. In turn, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggests a deal that would see the Celtics trade Pritchard to the Oklahoma City Thunder for extra wing depth.

Here’s the outline of the proposed deal:

Celtics receive: Kenrich Williams

Thunder receive: Pritchard, 2023 second-round pick (via POR)

This is why Kenrich Williams is called Kenny Hustle. pic.twitter.com/CKovkw7qOD — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) January 23, 2022

Last season, Williams appeared in 49 games for the Thunder, playing 21.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46.1% shooting from the field and 33.9% shooting from three-point range.

At 6’6, Williams is a solid defender who has earned the nickname “Kenny Hustle” because of his constant energy. That sort of playstyle would fit beautifully into Boston’s defensive-minded system, especially as a backup to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Williams Could Replace Injured Celtic

Boston attempted to address the need for forward depth this summer when they signed Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team at EuroBasket, meaning he’ll likely miss the entire season.

Swartz believes that the addition of Williams could help alleviate some of the pressure on Boston’s stars by filling in for Gallinari.

“Kenrich Williams is a strong 6’6″ forward who could take over Gallinari’s projected role while bringing some versatile defense and shotmaking to the Celtics’ bench,” Swartz wrote. “With the offseason trade for Malcolm Brogdon (to go along with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum), Boston no longer needs Pritchard’s playmaking as much as last year.”

2021 Thunder Player Rankings⚡️ #4. Kenrich Williams Crazy fact: Kenny Hustle led OKC in 3PT%. Energy guys aren’t supposed to be this skilled. An instant fan favorite. Playoff teams wanted him, OKC said nope. Arguably OKC’s most consistent two way player over the full season. pic.twitter.com/c90AobDifh — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) June 8, 2021

Williams is roughly four inches shorter than Gallinari, and he’s not nearly as good of a scorer, but he would still be valuable depth to have at the forward position. If anything, he could play a far different (yet still useful) role than Gallinari was slated to by utilizing his versatile defensive abilities.

Why Thunder Make This Trade

As for the Thunder, giving up Williams shouldn’t be a huge issue for them. They’re in the middle of a rebuild, and at 27 years old, Williams doesn’t really fit into their timeline. Pritchard, however, could be of use to them.

At just 24 years old, Pritchard still has room to grow, and Oklahoma City would be able to give him the developmental minutes that he needs.

“The Thunder can develop the 24-year-old Pritchard as a backup to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while utilizing his playmaking and strong three-point shooting (41.2 percent in 137 career games). Getting an additional draft pick should continue to be a priority as well,” Swartz explained.

Oklahoma City’s roster is devoid of shooting. As a career 41.2% shooter from behind the arc, Pritchard would also give them a huge boost in that category.

Swapping Pritchard for Williams would provide the Celtics some additional wing depth, while the Thunder would be adding another young piece to their blossoming rebuild.