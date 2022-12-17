It’s been a great season for the Boston Celtics thus far. They’ve jumped out to a 22-8 start, and despite some recent struggles, they still own the best record in the NBA. With the addition of Malcolm Brogdon this past summer, Payton Pritchard hasn’t been getting the same opportunities he has in years past.

The 24-year-old guard is playing a career-low 11.5 minutes per contest and is averaging a career-low 5.0 points per game. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Pritchard could view Pritchard as a potential trade target this year.

“Utah’s motto for trade season should be: Proceed with caution,” Buckley wrote. “It would deflate the locker room to ship out the veteran players who have contributed to the club’s surprisingly strong start, but it could set back the franchise even further if it aggressively seeks out upgrades for a team with a ceiling that stops well short of championship contention.”

Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard are locked in Warming up pregame before the #Celtics take on the #Magic pic.twitter.com/neJzzRSkLW — How 'Bout Them Celtics (@HowBoutThemCs) December 16, 2022

The Jazz has been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season so far. Heading into the year, the Jazz were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league due to the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades. However, they got off to a hot start and now sit at 17-15 on the year.

Adding Pritchard to the mix would give them an extra scoring punch to bring off the bench, as well as another young piece to take a look at. He would undoubtedly get a lot more opportunities in Utah. Across the course of his career, Pritchard has averaged 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game on 43.2% shooting from the field and 40.7% shooting from three-point range.

Celtics Served Ultimatum on Payton Pritchard’s Future

Before this year, Pritchard was a crucial part of the Celtics’ rotation. He put up impressive numbers his rookie season and, after earning a spot in Ime Udoka’s rotation last year, proved to be a very valuable member of the team.

Unfortunately for him, Brogdon, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart are all comfortably ahead of him in the rotation. In a separate article, Buckley gave the Celtics an ultimatum – give Pritchard more minutes or trade him.

“The 24-year-old needs a real shot to show what he can do,” Buckley said. “He has serious spark-plug potential if he could just find regular minutes. Those are hard to come by in a crowded Boston backcourt, but the Celtics should either entrust him with a more prominent role or send him to another team that will.”

Throwback to Payton Pritchard being the greatest basketball player to touch Earth. pic.twitter.com/2hSbKOwQBC — TicNation ☘️ (@PritchBurner) December 14, 2022

Celtics Could Explore Cam Reddish Trade

Nabbing Pritchard while he’s expendable could be a smart move for the Jazz, and the Celtics could consider a similar move with a former first-round pick. On a recent episode of the Vitamin C’s podcast of CLNS Media, Tim Sheils suggested a potential trade for New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish.

“I don’t know if you saw the Knicks news, but Cam Reddish is not happy,” Sheils said. “And, apparently, apparently, allegedly, he could be had for a second-round (draft) pick…I’m pretty sure he would fit in the Juancho Hernangomez TPE, and you could hypothetically flip a second for him, and it’s the question of whether or not he’s worth it, really, in terms of tax dollars.”