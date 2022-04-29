New England College Legend Working Out for Celtics Ahead of NBA Draft

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, that’s the only thing the Boston Celtics should be focused on at the moment. Their goal is to bring an 18th banner to Beantown, and with an impending matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in front of them, they need to be laser-focused on taking down the reigning champions.

However, the front office has plenty of other things to worry about. The rest of this season is completely out of their hands, at this point. Brad Stevens and the rest of his crew have assembled a great roster and now it’s up to head coach Ime Udoka and the players to do the rest of the work on the court.

But with the offseason coming up, the front office is already gearing up to get busy. The Celtics don’t have a ton of cap space to work with, and most of their roster will still be under contract next year, but they could still look to add a piece or two around the edges. And past that, they still have the NBA Draft to worry about.

Stevens traded Boston’s 2022 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in the trade that landed them Derrick White, but they still have a second-rounder to use. And according to recent reports, they’ve already begun working out potential draftees, one of whom just happens to be a New England college legend.

Celtics Working Out Peter Kiss

According to Joe Kayata, a sports anchor and reporter for WJAR-TV NBC-10, and confirmed by Adam Zagoria of Forbes, Bryant senior Peter Kiss will be working out for the Celtics on May 3rd. Kayata also stated that Kiss would be working out for the New York Knicks on May 15h.

Can confirm this. Peter Kiss of @BryantHoops

was the leading scorer in D1 this past season https://t.co/qLwra7Hr02 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 29, 2022

Kiss is a 24-year-old senior who finished off his college career at Bryant University (a private university in Smithfield, Rhode Island), leading them to their first-ever appearance in the March Madness tournament. They were eliminated in the First Four, but before that, they had never had any experience in the postseason. In Kiss’ two years at the school, they combined to go 25-6. Bryant had their first two winning seasons since 2014-15 with Kiss at the helm.

Before Kiss transferred to Bryant, he spent time at Quinnipiac and Rutgers. He played at Quinnipiac as a true freshman before transferring to Rutgers and red-shirting for his first season. Then, after one full season at Rutgers, he red-shirted again in what would have been his senior season before transferring to Bryant.

In total, Kiss was in college from 2016 to this past season, totaling 112 games played at the collegiate level. But as wild as his journey through the college ranks was, he ended his time there with a bang.

Kiss’ College Stats and Fit With Celtics

In his final year with the Bulldogs, Kiss averaged 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from behind the three-point line. Kiss led the nation in scoring while simultaneously leading Bryant to a chance at a tournament bid, as mentioned.

At 6’5, Kiss is a high-energy guard who knows how to get buckets. However, as pointed out by NBA Scouting Live, he also comes with his fair share of flaws. First and foremost, Kiss doesn’t have much experience against high-level competition. While playing at Bryant, he didn’t have the chance to play against many top-tier schools, and in turn, never really faced off against much NBA-level talent.

In addition, his three-point shot is far from consistent. Kiss excels in the mid-range and whilst driving to the basket, but whether or not that would translate to the NBA is yet to be seen. And while he’s a solid defender and averaged 1.9 and 1.7 steals in his two years at Bryant, respectively, it was never against the top-tier talent, as mentioned previously.

Kiss’ fit on the Celtics would be a questionable one, but if Boston were to pick him up, it’s almost certain that he’d spend plenty of time with the Maine Celtics before getting a chance on the main roster. With his innate scoring abilities and high motor, it could be worth taking a chance on the New England legend.