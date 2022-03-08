Polarizing Celtics Starter Likened to Warriors’ Draymond Green

The Boston Celtics are rolling right now, and a lot of their success has come off the back of Marcus Smart growing into a pass-first point guard role as the season has worn on.

When the Celtics traded away Kemba Walker, there were concerns about the team’s depth at the guard position. Yet, as we head into the final weeks of the regular season, those concerns seem to have been premature, because Smart has grown into his role as the team’s orchestrator.

Now, a player once known as an offensively limited defensive bulldog is thriving as the team’s lead guard, while still hounding opponents on the business end of the floor. Smart’s improvements in orchestrating the offense, and limiting his trigger-happy shot profile have ensured the Celtics are a well-balanced unit, both in transition and when attacking in the half-court.

Smart’s growth as a player and leader has begun garnering national attention, leading former NBA player turned analyst Jay Williams to compare Smart’s influence on the Celtics to that of Draymond Green’s for the Golden State Warriors.

“Marcus Smart is pivotal, he is the Draymond Green to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have lost their last eight out of ten games because they’re missing their quarterback, and that’s what Marcus Smart is to a degree. He leads huddles,” Williams said on an episode of ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Max show.





Smart Has Always Been a Leader For Boston

Historically, Smart has always been one of the leading voices for this Boston Celtics team. With a hard-nosed and gritty style of play, the Texas native found a place in the heart of Celtics fans the world over and earned the respect of his teammates along the way.

Boston’s starting guard has never been the most talented member of the team. A career 32.1% three-point shooter – the 28-year-old guard has always had to bring energy and hustle to the court to make up for his offensive shortcomings. Over time, that energy developed into leadership, and with a bigger role within the locker room, Smart found his voice.

Now, we see the six-foot-three guard marshaling guys on where to stand, how to play their man, or telling them to keep their head up. Smart’s role goes beyond stops and assists, and it’s certainly not limited by his streaky shooting. As Brad Stevens used to say, “We’ve been in the playoffs every year since Smart joined the team, and that’s not a coincidence.”

Smart Has Proved Extension Was Smart Business

Smart’s extension doesn’t kick in until the upcoming off-season, but it’s already beginning to look like a smart piece of business from Brad Stevens. It’s no secret that the point guard is a commodity in the NBA, due to his leadership and how teams view him as a potential culture setter.

So, tying Smart down to a four-year $76 million deal before the season was a wise move, especially given his elevated level of play since the turn of the year. Of course, the rumor mill will always swirl, and Smart’s name will continue to get floated in trade proposals, but that just speaks on his desirability as a player, and shows what Boston has in their longest-tenured roster member.

While Smart doesn’t have the rings nor the resume of Draymond Green, his impact on the Celtics is indeed similar, as is his voice in the locker room. Maybe Jay Williams is on to something with that comparison, and hopefully Smart finds himself with a couple of championship rings before he begins flirting with free agency again in 2026.