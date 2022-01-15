Potential Celtics Trade for Kings Rising Star Hurt by Assets: Insider

When it comes to making a trade, the Boston Celtics could be hindered by their lack of enticing assets, or at least that’s what one insider close to the team believes.

We’re all aware of the Celtics’ urgent need for a playmaker who ideally plays the point guard position. Unfortunately, we’re also mindful that pass-first point guards aren’t as ubiquitous as they were during the early 2000s when we lived through the golden age of guards.

However, one player who could fit the bill and Boston’s timeline is sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings. A long, athletic, and talented guard who the Kings are rumored to have made available. However, MassLive’s Brian Robb doesn’t believe the Celtics have the assets to make a deal work for the impressive 21-year-old.

“As far as Haliburton goes, I think he would be a great fit but don’t believe the Celtics have what it takes to get him with their remaining assets. He’s cheap and has loads of potential and Boston doesn’t really have a matching prospect of that ilk right now. Would Robert Williams and Smart tempt Sacramento?

I don’t really see it with Richaun Holmes already in place for them with a similar skillset at center to Williams. More veteran players probably doesn’t do anything for Sacramento either and Boston’s young reserves just don’t have much value right now. Beyond Boston adding numerous first round picks to an offer, can’t see Sacramento biting on something like that,” Robb wrote in a recent article.

Haliburton Would Solve Boston’s Playmaking Problems

Haliburton has earned a reputation as an impressive pass-first point guard who can also shoot the three and attack the basket despite only being in his second year as a professional.

In his first 101 NBA games, the Wisconsin native averaged 6.1 assists, 13.7 points, and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field and 41% from three. You may think that Haliburton is taking minimal attempts from deep to boast a three-point percentage of that nature. Still, you would be incorrect, as the sophomore guard averages five shots from deep per game, per Basketball-Reference.

Thanks to his size and speed, the Kings guard is also an above-average defender and would fit seamlessly into Ime Udoka’s switch everything system, having played in a similar structure under Luke Walton as a rookie.

Tyrese Haliburton has to be one of the smartest players in the NBA, man. He makes the smart decision repeatedly. Insanely good for a 21 year old at reading the other team, whether it's on offense or defense, knows where the openings are, knows how to adjust, I love watching him — DGC (@Itamar_17_10) January 13, 2022

Signing Haliburton would ensure Boston has a guard who can remove some of the ball-handling pressure off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s shoulders, allowing them to flourish on the offensive end of the court. Of course, the two stars would still command their fair share of touches but wouldn’t be relied upon to set the table for others as well as themselves continually.

Sixers Rumored to Be Interested in Kings Guard

Unfortunately, the Celtics would have some competition if they wanted to pursue a trade for the Kings’ second-year guard. The Philadelphia 76ers are rumored to be interested in entering trade discussions.

Unlike the Celtics, the Sixers have a star player they’re willing to part with, as Ben Simmons continues to abstain from playing for the franchise that drafted him in 2016. It’s worth noting that every team with a star who could potentially be available has been linked with a possible Simmons trade, including the Celtics.

At this point, considering what seems to be available for the Sixers, getting a package of something like Haliburton, Buddy and Barnes, AND moving Harris' contract in a deal would be a really good result. They'd get some immediate help, better fit for Embiid and more flexibility. https://t.co/ErI9Og9Jo3 — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) January 14, 2022

Outside of Ben Simmons, the Sixers also have some young talent that has proven viable at the NBA level instead of the Celtics youthful contingent who are all struggling to assert themselves when provided the opportunity. For a team such as the Kings, impactful, young, cost-controlled players will be enticing as the team heads for another rebuild.

Of course, if a team wants to acquire a player, and both teams are willing to play ball, anything is possible – even if that means bringing a third team into the equation. So, despite the Celtics lacking the assets to get a deal for Haliburton over the line potentially, there are other avenues Brad Stevens could explore if he genuinely wanted to get his man.