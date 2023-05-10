Celtics Proposed Blockbuster Swaps Jaylen Brown for Golden State Warriors Star

Despite the fact that they’re currently trailing 3-2 in their best-of-seven semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics still have a realistic chance of rattling off two straight wins and advancing to their fifth Eastern Conference Finals in seven years.

However, even with this, sports personality Colin Cowherd believes Brad Stevens and company must look into making some serious alterations to this team once the 2022-23 campaign comes to a close, and, on a recent episode of his show “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” he proposed a trade with the Golden State Warriors that, in his eyes, should be considered.

The meat of the hypothetical exchange reads as follows:

Boston Celtics receive: Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon

Golden State Warriors receive: Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins

Cowherd would go on to note that whether the Celtics win a championship this season or not, they “have to make a move,” as he believes the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown “doesn’t necessarily work because Brown’s got more alpha, but Tatum’s the better player.”

With this, he believes that swapping out the elder Brown for two players in Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole could be a complimentary shakeup for Tatum.

“If you brought Jordan Poole and [Andrew] Wiggins in from the Warriors, Tatum would be clearly the best player. He would have a wing defensive specialist, Wiggins would take some of the defensive pressure off. Poole’s not nearly the defender Jaylen Brown is but he’s got a lot of alpha, he’s clearly not as good as Tatum. You wouldn’t have that issue about ‘Is it a Tatum team or a Brown team?’ It would be a Tatum team with more defensive help and some offense [with] Wiggins on the wing,” Cowherd said.

"Jaylen Brown is perfect for the Warriors." — @ColinCowherd on why it's time for the Celtics to shake things up… pic.twitter.com/g3dG6V3Bfy — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 10, 2023

Cowherd would continue on by stating that while he believes this trade would benefit the Celtics moving forward, it would subsequently help this aging Golden State club as well as he tabbed Jaylen Brown as “perfect for the Warriors” because he’s “highly functional, plays his butt off, absolutely commits on the defensive end, but he would know it’s [Stephen Curry’s] team.”

Marcus Smart Says ‘Everything’ Went Wrong for Celtics

Though Colin Cowherd spent nearly three minutes of his latest episode arguing that the Celtics need to put more emphasis and energy into the offensive side of the ball, veteran guard Marcus Smart seems to believe the team needs a little extra firepower in all areas of their game.

Following Boston’s Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year was asked by reporters what he believes went wrong for the C’s on the night.

In response, Smart went on to provide a blunt one-word retort: “Everything.”

.@ChrisForsberg_: "What went wrong tonight?" Marcus Smart: "Everything." pic.twitter.com/oFevIzvHpI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 10, 2023

The point guard would follow up by offering more insight into his polarizing response.

“Everything went wrong. They made every right play, they made every hustle play. Everything went wrong for us that can go wrong,” Marcus Smart said.

The Sixers put forth an offensive clinic during their latest bout against the Celtics, as they shot 50.6% from the field and 40.0% from distance while Boston only managed to convert on a lackluster 39.8% of their attempts from the field and 31.6% from deep.

Insider Blasts Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla

Following Boston’s brutal Game 5 loss while at home, NBA insider Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer shared his thoughts on head coach Joe Mazzulla via his personal Twitter account, stating that the club’s postseason lapses are direct examples of why he isn’t ready to be leading the charge for the Celtics or, frankly, any contending team in the postseason.

Joe Mazzulla is not ready for this stage,” O’Connor Tweeted. “Losing Ime Udoka and Will Hardy may be something the Celtics never recover from.”

Joe Mazzulla is not ready for this stage. Losing Ime Udoka and Will Hardy may be something the Celtics never recover from. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 10, 2023

Though some were seen defending Mazzulla in the comments section of the tweet, O’Connor would follow his sentiment up by pointing out the lacking adjustments the Celtics headman has made and even stated that former Boston and current Sixers coach Doc Rivers “destroyed Joe,” a sentiment NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg seems to agree with.