Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Finally Land Superstar Forward

Since news broke that the Boston Celtics held preliminary trade discussions about Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets, the Boston fanbase has been split on the need to do the deal.

However, when you take a step away from the situation, it’s clear that Durant is indeed an upgrade over Jaylen Brown – from a talent perspective, at least. As such, it’s fair to assume Boston will return with a fresh trade proposal at some point, as they look to pair Durant with their rising star Jayson Tatum.

Of course, the hardest part about all of this is figuring out what the Nets would be willing to accept for their crown jewel. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, returning to the negotiating table with their original offer might not be the worst plan, which is precisely what Quinn recently proposed on Twitter.

Screw it, here are my predictions: Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, two unprotected picks and one swap. Kyrie Irving and Buddy Hield to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and the 2029 1st to Indiana, Talen Horton-Tucker, the 2027 first and two 2nds to Brooklyn. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 25, 2022

“Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, two unprotected picks, and one pick swap,” Quinn Tweeted on July 25, shortly after news broke about the discussions.

A lot has been said about potentially trading Brown for Durant, but given how the Celtics wing only has two years remaining on his current contract, and will likely hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024, there is some logic in trading for a superstar with four more years remaining on his current deal.

Executives Expect Brown to Remember This Saga

The way Jaylen Brown’s contract is currently structured, it would make no sense for him to sign an extension in Boston, as that would limit him to just 120% of his current salary, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

As such, the Georgia native will likely hit free agency once his current deal ends, at which point he will be free to discuss contract terms with any interested party – making him a flight risk. As such, it’s fair to assume that Brown being floated in more trade rumors is probably going to factor into any decision he makes about his future with the Celtics.

"Jaylen won't let this affect his play, but he won't forget this, either," – A really interesting piece from @ASherrodblakely today on Jaylen Brown's future relationship with the Celtics. https://t.co/s0yoanSxDn — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) July 27, 2022

According to a July 27 article by Bleacher Report’s A Sherrod Blakely, where he spoke to multiple executives around the NBA, it appears the common consensus is that Brown’s time in Boston is drawing to a close.

“When you give your blood, sweat, and tears, as I know he has to that team, and you don’t feel you’re getting that same love back, it’ll definitely make you look different or look twice at your front office and how they do things,” a Western Conference coach told Blakely.

Jayson Tatum Speaks on Current Trade Rumors

While Tatum isn’t being floated in any trade talks, he’s still the star of the team, and will likely be consulted on potentially adding Durant – someone he built a relationship with during their time with Team USA last summer.

Speaking to the media on July 26, Tatum was asked about the current trade rumors linking his teammate with a move to Brooklyn – something which he noted might not be true.

“I played with him (Durant) during the Olympics. Obviously, he’s a great player, but that’s not my decision. I love our team, love the guys that we’ve got, I don’t know if that report is true or not…I don’t believe everything I see on TV, I’ve seen some s*** about me that was a lie, you don’t know what’s true and what’s not true,” Tatum told reporters.

Jayson Tatum on rumors of #Celtics interest on Kevin Durant #Nets He like the Celtics as they are pic.twitter.com/6VnGZNh98d — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) July 26, 2022

With the trade deadline still months away, there is plenty of time for Brad Stevens to decide if moving for Durant is what’s best for his team, but given the talent upgrade and additional years of contractual control, it’s fair to assume this isn’t the last we’re going to hear on the subject.