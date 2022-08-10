Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Finally Land $196 Million Superstar

Kevin Durant has quickly become the buzzword of the Boston Celtics off-season, as the team continually finds themselves linked to the Brooklyn Nets superstar in trade rumors.

Despite multiple weeks of stagnation in regards to negotiations, the Celtics once again find themselves back in the media following Durant reiterating his desire to be traded, and Boston being listed as one of three teams of significance to watch out for.

As such, during an August 9 episode of NBA Today, ESPN’s cap specialist Bobby Marks discussed a hypothetical trade that could potentially put an end to the speculation and grant Durant his wish of moving to a new organization.

The trade looks like this:

Boston Celtics Receive: Kevin Durant

Brookyln Nets Receive: Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Grant Williams, Three future first-round draft picks

For a lot of fans, including Jaylen Brown in the trade is a step too far, but the reality is that Durant is still one of the best players in the world, and if you wish to acquire him via trade, then you have to give up significant talent as part of the negotiations.

Brown Seen as Nets’ Biggest Prize

It’s highly unlikely that Durant expected the market for his services to be this small – with most teams opting to stand pat and let a few franchises battle things out for his services. However, as we continue to progress through this current saga, one thing has become increasingly evident – Jaylen Brown is the best talent that has been offered during trade discussions.

In his August 3 article for Bleacher Report, NBA analyst Andrew Bailey noted how he believed that Brown was widely considered to be the prized asset in any Durant negotiations, should Brooklyn convince Boston to continue with discussions.

“Regardless of who goes with him, Brown appears likely to be the biggest prize in Brooklyn’s sights. The 25-year-old is coming off a playoff run to the Finals in which he averaged 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 threes. He’s made an All-Star team and he just finished 2021-22 tied for 15th in defensive win shares (a number typically dominated by big men),” Bailey wrote.

Brooklyn Might Need to Lower Asking Price

On July 25, The Athletics’ Shams Charania reported that Boston had made a legitimate trade offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and draft assets in return for Durant, but the Nets felt the offer was a little short of their asking price.

As such, Brooklyn countered by requesting Brown, Marcus Smart, a role player, and multiple future draft picks – which is when discussions ground to a halt.

“The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added…As of right now, the Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Durant. They have tremendous interest in bringing him in and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle,” Charania wrote.

So, unless the Nets lower their asking price, with the knowledge that Durant isn’t changing his stance on wanting to move on from the team, it’s unlikely we see Boston re-enter discussions with Brooklyn’s front office – as the current asking price is simply too high.