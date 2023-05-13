Proposed Trade Sees Celtics’ Land Multiple Sharpshooters and Draft Picks

The Boston Celtics are one game away from returning to the Eastern Conference Finals, but their playoff path hasn’t been without struggle.

In a recent article by Dalton Trigg, who covers the Dallas Mavericks for Sports Illustrated, the Celtics could look to acquire some additional shooting during the off-season. However, it’s worth noting that Trigg’s proposed trade would cost the Celtics Jaylen Brown.

How Mavs Could Pair Celtics' Jaylen Brown with Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving Via Blockbuster Trade https://t.co/W0xXYJXD0M via @MavericksDB — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) May 10, 2023

The trade proposal looks like this:

Mavericks receive: Jaylen Brown

Celtics receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, 2023 first-round pick (traded after selection is made), 2027 unprotected first-round pick.

Brown was recently voted to the 2023 All-NBA second team, thus making him eligible for a supermax contract extension this summer; as such, unless Brown declines Boston’s offer, it is highly unlikely they would look to trade him.

Furthermore, should the Celtics decide to engage teams on a potential Brown trade, they would be looking for an All-Star-level return rather than multiple role players and draft assets.

Jaylen Brown Expected to Sign Supermax Contract

Recently, Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney discussed Jaylen Brown’s supermax eligibility with an Eastern Conference GM, who was operating under the condition of anonymity. When asked whether Brown should be expected to ink an extension with the Celtics, the GM revealed they would be shocked if he opted against taking the significant pay increase.

Jaylen Brown is supermax eligible and "would be crazy" to turn it down. One exec says Brown's ambivalence about @celtics, expressed in recent interviews, was all about leverage for this moment:

"Jaylen's angle is, ‘You’re giving the max-max this time.’”https://t.co/M1w08YSLpV — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) May 11, 2023

“Well, he would be crazy to pass on what Boston can give him,” The GM said. “They will have to go all in and he is going to have to take it. You can’t turn down what is going to wind up being $60 million a year. Maybe he’s happy in Boston, maybe not, but if you’re Jaylen Brown and you have the opportunity to be the highest-paid player in the league, you’re damn right you take it.”

Brown’s current deal, worth $103 million, will enter its final year at the start of next season, meaning Brown will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024 if he doesn’t agree to a supermax extension.

Jaylen Brown Calls for Celtics Fans to Get Loud

When speaking to the media following the Celtics May 11 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Brown called on his team’s fans to get the TD Garden rocking when the two teams face off for game seven.

"The energy in the Garden has been, okay. At best. Game 7 if you there, or if you not there… I need you to be up, I need you to come with the energy because we gonna need every bit of it." Jaylen Brown has a message for us Celtics Nation 🗣️🗣️🗣️ Challenge accepted @FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/z50XBCCoSw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

“I’m hoping that it’s gonna be loud, and it’s gonna be rocking,” Brown said. “Celtics fans, y’all love to call us out, right? So, I’m gonna call you guys out this time. The energy at the Garden has been OK, at best, all playoffs. Game seven, if you’re there or if you’re not there. If you’re at home, or if you’re at a bar, if you watching down the street at a friend’s house, I don’t care. I need y’all to be up, I need you to come with the energy because we need every bit of it. No excuses. We need everybody. So, I’m calling you guys out. Let’s make sure the Garden is ready to go.”

Brown has been exceptional for the Celtics this postseason, averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 46.9% from three-point range and 54.7% from the field.

The Celtics and Sixers will face off in their do-or-die game seven on Sunday, May 13 at the TD Garden.