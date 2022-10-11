Proposed Trade Sends Veteran Wing to The Celtics

Wing depth is still an issue for the Boston Celtics as we head into the new season, and unless Brad Stevens decides to make a trade in the coming week, it will likely remain an issue until closer to the trade deadline.

Looking around the league, it’s hard to find a player that could improve the Celtics’ roster without costing too much in terms of players or draft assets. However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky, Boston does have a potential path to bring Jae Crowder back to the TD Garden, although the Phoenix Suns may ask for more than what the Celtics are willing to put on the table.

Krivitsky’s proposal looks like this:

Celtics Get: Jae Crowder

Suns Get: Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari

“With Danilo Gallinari unlikely to play this season due to a torn ACL, Boston could offer him and his $6.5 million salary, along with Payton Pritchard, to Phoenix and see if the Suns bite. Phoenix already has Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet coming off the bench, but there’s a case for Pritchard being better than both,” Krivitsky wrote on October 10.

Crowder’s wish to find a new team is public knowledge, as is the Suns’ willingness to make a deal, should it meet their needs. Unfortunately, Phoenix, like Boston, is a team hoping to contend for an NBA championship this season, so it’s highly unlikely they’re willing to take an injured veteran and third-string point guard in return for Crowder – who has been a core part of their rotation during his time in Arizona.

Celtics Waive Luka Samanic

Beyond the Celtics’ need for additional wing depth, there are certain sections of the fan base who would like to see the Celtics bring another forward and/or center into the rotation due to the injury concerns surrounding Robert Williams and Al Horford’s increasing age.

However, Luka Samanic, who was signed to a training camp deal by the Celtics on September 21, will not be making the team’s final NBA roster – as on October 10, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported that the team had waived the former first-round draft pick.

The Celtics are waiving Luka Samanic, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. Samanic is expected to join the Maine Celtics in the G League. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 10, 2022

According to Weiss, Samanic will now join the Celtics G-League affiliate – the Maine Celtics, as an unrestricted free agent, as he continues to develop his game in the hope of attracting further NBA interest in his services.

A.J. Reeves Joins Boston For Final Pre-Season Game

Shortly after waiving Samanic, Boston announced they had inked undrafted rookie A.J. Reeves to an Exhibit 10 deal for the final game of their pre-season schedule, which is set to take place against the Toronto Raptors on October 14.

According to Adam Zagoria of Basketball Insiders, Reeves is widely expected to join the Maine Celtics following pre-season, again as an unrestricted free agent, unless the Celtics convert either Mfiondu Kabengele or J.D. Davison to a full-time contract and slide Reeves into a two-way slot.

Former @PCFriarsmbb G AJ Reeves has signed an Exhibit-10 with the Boston Celtics, per league source — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 10, 2022

“As for AJ Reeves, the 6’6″ guard went undrafted out of Providence. Through 107 career NCAA appearances, Reeves averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 boards, and 1.4 assists. Plus, he shot 37.8% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc…Guard J.D. Davison and wing Mfiondu Kabengele occupy the Celtics’ two-way spots. Nonetheless, AJ Reeves just wants the chance to play. The 23-year-old is thrilled to sign any deal with an NBA team,” Zagoria wrote on October 10.

At six-foot-six, Reeves could easily occupy the shooting guard or small forward position for the Celtics, so, while he’s not expected to earn a contract with the team, there is a slim chance he could impress enough to force Brad Stevens’ hand and in turn, provide Boston with some youthful insurance throughout the season.