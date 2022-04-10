Fan-Favorite Celtics Champion Tied to Lakers Coaching Job: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. After assembling an elderly super team this past offseason, the Lakers fell short of all expectations, completely missing the playoffs. This will be the first time that LeBron James has missed the NBA Finals in two consecutive years since 2008-09.

With how underwhelming the Lakers were, big changes are expected to be made this offseason. Based on his disagreements with Russell Westbrook and the team’s overall performance, head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be fired at the end of the season. In turn, Los Angeles will be on the hunt for their new head coach.

According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, Juwan Howard has been thrown around as a potential candidate for the job. Howard just wrapped up his third year as the head coach at Michigan, where the Wolverines were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the Elite Eight.

But while Howard is supposedly in-line to be considered for the head coaching job, sources told Bulpett that another former NBA player could join him on the staff, should he be hired.

Juwan Howard's name has been floated as a candidate for the Lakers' coaching job when, as is expected, Frank Vogel is let go. But an L.A. source tells https://t.co/CA94GXeXiS that Rajon Rondo could be coming in as an assistant coach should Howard somehow get pried from Michigan. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) April 10, 2022

Bulpett reported that, if Howard were to land with the Lakers, former Boston Celtics champion Rajon Rondo could join him as an assistant coach in Los Angeles.

Rondo’s Ties to Lakers and Celtics

Despite spending the latter portion of his career team-hopping, Rondo is most well-known for the time he spent with the Celtics. The point guard was in Boston from 2006 to 2014 and helped Boston raise their 17th banner in 2008, winning an NBA Championship alongside Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen.

After his 8 1/2 years in Beantown, Rondo was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2014 and would go on to spend time with seven other organizations. Currently, Rondo plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded earlier in the year.

But outside of Boston, where he appeared in 527 games, Rondo spent the most time with the Lakers (112 games). The two longtime rivals are the only two clubs Rondo has played more than 100 games with. He won a title with Los Angeles in 2020, becoming just the second player in NBA history to win a championship with both the Celtics and Lakers.

Rondo’s Value as a Coach

Throughout his career, Rondo has always been heralded as one of the smartest players in the NBA. On the January 28 edition of The Old Man & The Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said that Rondo is one of the smartest players he’s ever played against. He listed LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Rondo as the top three.

Vogel even noted that Rondo acted “as an assistant coach in a lot of ways” during his time with the Lakers. Needless to say, Rondo received a ton of praise for the way he led on the sidelines.

And in the current NBA, it’s commonplace to see some of the game’s smartest point guards enter the coaching world. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Doc Rivers, and Tyronn Lue are four perfect examples of this, all of whom are currently coaching in the league.

Rondo’s transition to coaching has long been seen as an inevitable future. Where he would coach, nobody really knew, but if Howard ends up leaving the Wolverines for the Lakers, Rondo is expected to hang up his sneakers and join him.