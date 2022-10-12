Celtics Sign 26-Year-Old Big Man to Contract: Report

It’s been a wild offseason for the Boston Celtics. There was the good – signing Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract and trading for Malcolm Brogdon. But more recently, there was the bad – Gallinari tearing his ACL, Robert Williams undergoing knee surgery, and Ime Udoka getting suspended for the season.

More recently, however, they’ve been focused on the roster. Earlier this summer, they inked Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet to new contracts, and just a couple of weeks ago, they brought in Blake Griffin on a one-year deal to provide some big man depth.

But other than that, it’s been all about the training camp guys. Players like Noah Vonleh, Justin Jackson, and Brodric Thomas were brought in to compete for a roster spot, but they have other plans for their latest addition, Reggie Kissoonlal.

“Celtics signed 7-footer Reggie Kissoonlal to an Exhibit 10 deal today. He will likely be waived and join the Maine Celtics training camp in the G League later this month,” reported Jared Weis of The Athletic.

Kissoonlal is 26 years old and spent three years at Northwestern State from 2014 to 2017. Last year, he played for Randers Cimbria of the Danish Basketligaen.

In 30 appearances, Kissoonlal played 29.7 minutes per game, averaging 20.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 points, 1.0 steals, and 2.8 blocks on 52.8% shooting from the field and 41.2% shooting from distance (on 6.6 three-point attempts per game).

As Weiss noted, Kissoonlal will likely be waived, which will allow the Celtics to sign him to their G League roster and keep him in their system. They also did this with Massachusetts native and former Providence Friar AJ Reeves.

Meanwhile, some of Boston’s other training camp guys have been praising the team. More specifically, Vonleh had some high praise for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Vonleh Praises Tatum and Brown

While Kissoonlal will be spending his time in Maine, Vonleh has a chance to make the Celtics’ 15-man roster. And, according to the man himself, the Celtics have one of the best duos in the league.

“I’ve been on a team where they had a two-headed monster in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but this is a different type of monster with Jayson and Jaylen. I feel like they’re more dynamic, they’ve got good size, and they can do a lot out there. So, pretty much doing the same thing, screening those guys, getting them open, and making it easier for them,” Vonleh said.

But as the training camp players fight for their spots, other players are fighting for minutes.

Young Forward Ready for Season

Sam Hauser has been one of the highlights of the Celtics’ preseason thus far, and he believes that he’s more ready than ever this year.

“I think honestly, it’s just getting a better feel for the NBA style of game. Last year, everything felt like it was moving at a thousand miles an hour, now I feel like everything is slowing down a little bit. I’m getting a better understanding of playing with these guys, where I’m supposed to be and when I’m supposed to be there – just things like that,” Hauser said.

Different players are in different spots. Kissoonlal will compete in the G League, Vonleh is trying to avoid the G League, and Hauser is itching for a rotation spot. Regardless, it’s clear that the Celtics are focused on maintaining solid depth all around.