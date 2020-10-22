Report: Indiana Pacers Interested In Gordon Hayward

The Boston Celtics hot-stove rumbling continues to heat up weeks into the NBA off-season as a report on the Gordon Hayward front surfaced Thursday afternoon.

Sources told SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley that the Indiana Pacers are interested in trading for Hayward. But, according to the report, it is unknown what Boston would want in return for Gordon or if the Celtics plan to move the veteran wing at all.

The Pacers are open for business is the talk around the league. However, it’s difficult to gauge which players Indiana is willing to give up.

As Begley reminds us, Myles Turner, a player who Indiana received several offers for in the past, never came close to actually leaving the Pacers, which is giving off the impression that it’s going to take a lot for Indiana to part way with its young big man.

Sources: NBA Teams Are Keeping Tabs on Indiana Pacers

“Why does this matter for the Knicks and Nets? As SNY had reported, teams have kept an eye on Indiana as a possible trading partner since last offseason,” Begley writes. “Last summer, several teams inquired with the Pacers about Myles Turner trades before and after the NBA Draft and came away with the impression that it would take a significant offer to land him.

“This offseason, the intrigue around the Pacers will continue because the team has $58 million in 2021-22 salary committed to Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon.”

Victor Oladipo, a name that came up almost immediately at the end of the NBA season, is probably the biggest question mark.

“Opposing teams are keeping an eye on the situation in Indy because the club will likely have to commit significant money to Victor Oladipo in the summer of 2021 if it wants to keep him,” Begley writes. “The Pacers will be able to exceed the cap to sign Oladipo. But it would take a significant financial commitment from Indy to keep the foursome of Oladipo, Sabonis, Brogdon and Turner intact.

ESPN reported that the Pacers and Oladipo had talks about an extension before the season but concluded it was best to table the talks.”

Victor Oladipo’s Contract Extension With Indiana Pacers Fell Through

According to Begley, a source says the Pacers were interested in re-signing Oladipo to a long-term deal.

“Per SNY sources, at one point in the extension talk between the club and Oladipo, the idea of a four-year extension for around $80 million was broached,” Begley writes. “Discussions about an extension didn’t progress much from there.”

Hayward’s decision on his one-year player option worth $34.2 will be a big one. Whether he signs a new deal or opts-in to the final season, Boston cannot proceed until that decision is finalized.

Still, either way, if Turner is a player on the table, the Celtics have to give it some serious thought. Boston will certainly do its due diligence and gauge Hayward’s value across the league, or, this could be the best offer that comes across Danny Ainge’s table.

READ NEXT: Why Jaylen Brown Nearly Skipped The NBA Restart