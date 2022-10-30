Controversial Ex-Celtic Ripped by NBA Champion, Ex-Teammate

Richard Jefferson and Kyrie Irving were teammates from 2015 to 2017 when they played for the Cleveland Cavaliers together. In that time, they made two NBA Finals appearances, one of which led to winning a title in 2016, the first in Cavaliers’ franchise history. Both would part ways from the Cavaliers in 2017 as Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics, and Jefferson signed with the Denver Nuggets in what would be his final year in the NBA.

Following a controversial tweet made by Irving on October 27, Jefferson went on the YES Network to condemn Irving’s actions while Irving’s team, the Brooklyn Nets, took on the Indiana Pacers on October 29.

“It is disappointing. Kyrie says that he’s not antisemitic and these things, but the tweet is still up. The tweet is still up there. Kyrie also, earlier in the summer, posted Alex Jones, who basically tortured a bunch of families here locally in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook tragedy. He was torturing those families and Kyrie reposted a video from this man,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson added that Irving has to be more aware of how to use his platform as a public figure because of the possible consequences that come from handling it irresponsibly.

“You have to understand how you use your social media has affects,” Jefferson said. “It can affect people. If you’re insensitive to that, then you are truly endorsing it. So, to say that, and not take (the tweet) down, to repost Alex Jones, you are endorsing them and you are giving your platform of people and its millions upon millions of followers an endorsement. You are saying look at this individual or look at this movie. Those things have effects, and people need to understand that.”

NBA Sends Official Statement Following Irving’s Tweet

Following the controversy surrounding Irving’s tweet, the NBA Communications Twitter account made an official statement on October 29.

“Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion and respect. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.”

The NBA issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/vuTVhEegeh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 29, 2022

Nets Make Official Statement

The Nets made a statement of their own via The Athletic following Irving’s tweet.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Nets’ Owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet condemning Irving for his actions while also proposing the two of them have a sitdown to convey to Irving why his actions were wrong.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” Tsai said.

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

Irving has since tried to set the record straight following his controversial tweet, but has yet to take the tweet in question down.