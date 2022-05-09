Celtics Urged to Sign Former Top-5 Pick, Replace Payton Pritchard This Offseason

The Boston Celtics have survived off their defense this season. They finished the regular season with the best defense in the NBA, and over the second half of the season, they dominated opponents on the defensive side of the ball. However, there’s still room for improvement offensively.

Although their offense was one of the best in the business in the second half of the season, it’s been extremely inconsistent. Just look at their current series against the Milwaukee Bucks. They’ve struggled on offense in two of the four games so far.

While the Celtics will always depend on their stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to carry the load on offense, it’s become clear that ball movement is key. Marcus Smart has done a great job of spearheading the charge toward improvement, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

And according to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, this will be Boston’s ‘biggest hole to fill’ in free agency this summer. Hughes suggested that the Celtics target a pass-first point guard to fill this need.

Celtics Urged to Sign Pass-First Point Guard

According to Hughes, the Celtics’ ball movement issues could be fixed by adding a different style of point guard to the roster. After running through his explanations, Hughes suggested a potential target for the Celtics to go after:

If the Celtics want to sustain the style that propelled their offense to the top of the NBA, they should target a pass-first distributor. Ricky Rubio will be a free agent. Just saying…

Rubio appeared in 34 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season before tearing his ACL. Shortly after his injury, Rubio was traded to the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline. In his 34 games, Rubio averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 36.3% from the field and 33.9% from deep.

Hughes stated that while Boston has a good amount of guard depth already, none of the guards on the roster possess the necessary skillset Boston needs.

Rubio Viewed as Replacement

Smart is Boston’s current starting point guard, with both Payton Pritchard and Derrick White sitting behind him in the rotation. All three are under contract for next season, but Hughes doesn’t feel as though they provide what Boston should be looking for:

Payton Pritchard has earned a role behind Smart, but he’s no facilitator. A glance at his assist rate, which ranks in the 10th percentile at his position, confirms that. Derrick White is a solid connector on offense, and Boston could do worse than trying him out as a full-time backup 1, but he’s still more of a wing than a lead guard.

Pritchard’s role within Boston’s offense has been primarily off the ball in a catch-and-shoot role, as he shot 41.2% from behind the arc this season. Meanwhile, White receives more looks as a ball-handler, but as noted by Hughes, he plays as more of a wing than a guard. By bringing Rubio on board, the Celtics would have a backup point guard more capable of filling their needs.

Some have speculated that Rubio will choose to return to the Cavaliers this offseason, as he thrived in Cleveland as their backup point guard. However, if the Celtics wanted to improve their ball movement, making a run at Rubio could prove to be a smart move.