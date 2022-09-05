Division Rival No Longer Considered Landing Spot for Potential Celtics Target

With Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely with an ACL tear, there has been much speculation that the Boston Celtics could potentially add ten-time all-star Carmelo Anthony. Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported that the Celtics had considered Anthony a “potential signee” on August 30, back when Gallinari’s injury was originally diagnosed as a meniscus tear. Robinson also added that the New York Knicks were “believed to have interest” in him too.

Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. pic.twitter.com/nGePtMj7YI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 31, 2022

Ian Begley of SNY gave an update on the Knicks’ potential interest in bringing Anthony back on September 4. He believes that the Knicks would have entertained a possible reunion with the ten-time all-star had they traded for one particular player.

One move worth noting in the wake of the Mitchell trade: I think there would have been mutual interest between Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks if the club had traded for (Donovan) Mitchell. I don’t know where the situation between Anthony and the Knicks stands in the wake of Mitchell going to Cleveland. But I do believe there would have been at least consideration from both the Knicks and Anthony’s side if they had traded for Mitchell. Just my opinion.

Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011 to 2017. In the 412 games he played for the Knicks, Anthony averaged 24.7 points, seven rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three, according to StatMuse.

Celtics ‘In No Hurry’ to Sign Carmelo Anthony

Despite Danilo Gallinari being out for the foreseeable future, it appears the Celtics may not be in such a rush to find his replacement. Steve Hewitt of Boston Herald reported that the Celtics are in no hurry to make any roster additions right away, which includes signing Anthony outright, on September 2.

The 38-year-old Carmelo Anthony remains a free agent and could offer similar offensive production off the bench after he scored 13.3 points per game and shot 37.5 percent from distance in 69 games for the Lakers last season. But according to a league source, the C’s aren’t in a hurry to make a deal or sign Anthony, and they’re interested in taking a look at all of their internal depth options, including Mfiondu Kabengele and Luke Kornet.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe also reported on September 2 that Gallinari’s injury opens the door for Sam Hauser to get more minutes with the team.

“A league source said that second-year forward Sam Hauser, a 6-8 sharpshooter, will have an opportunity to grab a spot in the regular rotation with Gallinari out.”

Before Gallinari’s ACL tear was confirmed on September 2, Brian Robb of MassLive reported the Celtics’ faith in Hauser’s development when the topic of potentially adding Anthony came up on August 31.

League sources tell MassLive that the team is very high on the 24-year-old undrafted sharpshooter who knocked down 43 percent of his 3s during his rookie year in limited action. Bringing in a veteran like Anthony would eliminate the possibility that Hauser develops well in extended action presented by Gallinari’s injury.

Gallinari Determined to Play in the 2022-23 Season

After Gallinari’s ACL tear was confirmed, Gallinari took to Twitter to express his disappointment in not being able to play while vowing to return as quickly as he can on September 2.

Hewitt included in his report that though Gallinari will be out for most of the season nursing his torn ACL, his goal is to return late in the 2022-23 season.

“The typical recovery timeline for a torn ACL is six to 12 months, but Gallinari is reportedly determined to try to return at some point late in this season.”

While Gallinari’s ACL tear has been confirmed, the Celtics have not ruled him out for the season as of now. His possible return may or may not play a role as to why they are in no rush to find his replacement.