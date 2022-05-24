Celtics Urged to Trade Robert Williams for 3-Time NBA All-Star

This season, the Boston Celtics have found success thanks to an incredible defense and elite scoring from their two All-Stars. While guys like Marcus Smart and Grant Williams have stepped up in the scoring column throughout the playoffs, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown handled most of that work during the majority of the season.

While their defense has been the primary reason behind their miraculous second-half turnaround, adding more scoring could help shore up an offense that often flounders when Tatum and Brown struggle. And with the offseason right around the corner, one trade proposal suggests that the Celtics do just that.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote that Boston should explore a trade for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, a long-time friend of Tatum. The trade would land Beal in Boston while sending Robert Williams, Aaron Nesmith, and draft considerations to Washington.

Jayson Tatum weighs in on the Bradley Beal rumors in the IG comments: pic.twitter.com/WOvA95k0qu — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) July 24, 2021

While Buckley admitted that losing Williams would hurt the Celtics, he also brought up how dominant their offense would be with Beal involved.

Beal Would Make Boston ‘Favorites to Win It All’

Williams just wrapped up the best regular season of his career and, despite injury concerns, has played extremely well in the postseason as well. However, Buckley stated that if the Celtics can land Beal without giving up Tatum or Brown, it would make them the best offensive team in the league.

“If the Celtics could land Beal without losing Jaylen Brown—sacrificing Robert Williams III would sting a lot, but it might be the only way to get Beal without splitting up the Jays—they might roll into next season as the favorites to lead the league in offensive efficiency,” Buckley explained. He also threw in that Boston would be “the favorites to win it all, too.”

Beal’s season was cut short this past year, as the Wizards star underwent season-ending wrist surgery at the beginning of February. In the 40 games he did appear in, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and 30.0% from behind the three-point line.

Report: If Bradley Beal requested a trade, the Celtics would be a “preferred destination” to play with Jayson Tatum, via @JDumasReports pic.twitter.com/JhyXqhuwuS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 24, 2021

This is not the first time Beal has been thrown in trade rumors involving the Celtics. In fact, Beal has even stated that Tatum is in an ideal situation in Boston, leading to many hypothesizing that he could join his friend in green soon.

Beal Sounds off on Tatum’s Situation in Boston

During the April 15 episode of NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics Talk podcast, Beal spoke with Chris Forsberg about Tatum’s time fit in Boston. He said that Tatum is set up perfectly for success, leaving potential hints of jealously in the process.

“To see Jayson be in the situation he’s in, to be in Boston, to be in a sports town, to be in basketball Mecca, essentially, there’s no story better written for him,” said Beal. “All he has to do is just embrace the atmosphere that he’s been in.”

Bradley Beal on why Jayson Tatum is the next face of the NBA | Celtics Talk | NBC Sports BostonChris Forsberg talks with Bradley Beal about being a mentor to Jayson Tatum what kind of person Jayson is away from the court. Beal explains why he’s confident Jason has what it takes to be the next face of the NBA. 3:28- Bradley Beal explains why he’s confident that Tatum can be the next face… 2022-04-15T11:00:38Z

Beal has a player option this offseason that he is expected to decline. This would make him an unrestricted free agent, but also open up the doors to a potential sign-and-trade with the Celtics.

While Beal’s name has been connected to other teams, his friendship with Tatum will also bring the conversation back to Boston. And although the cost would be Williams, Buckley believes that it would be worth it for the Celtics.