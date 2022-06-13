Celtics Provide Crucial Injury Update After Robert Williams’ Game 4 Incident

The Boston Celtics have dealt with minor bumps and bruises all postseason, but no player has trudged through injuries more than big man Robert Williams. After undergoing meniscus surgery at the end of March, Williams returned to the court in the middle of the first round.

He’s been laboring out there but seems determined to give it his all in order to help the team. However, during Boston’s Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Williams appeared to have tweaked his knee. This led to questions regarding his availability for Game 5.

During his media availability on June 12, head coach Ime Udoka delivered a relieving update regarding his status. He said that Williams will have to test his knee out before the game, as he has been all series, but should be good to go.

“We watched the film and nothing stood out. Obviously led to the blow-by with Curry where he couldn’t move great on that possession. But doing better, the day off, the rest, equaled with today and tomorrow, optimistic he’ll be good to go. But we’ll test it before the game as usual,” Udoka revealed.

The incident where Williams injured his knee in Game 4 wasn’t immediately noticeable to viewers, and according to Udoka, Boston couldn’t exactly tell what happened, either.

Williams ‘Doesn’t Know When It Happened’

Udoka was asked whether or not Williams explained to him what happened. The head coach said that Williams brought it up, but no one could pinpoint exactly when the big man re-injured his knee.

“Yes, he mentioned it. He did not do a specific thing, so he doesn’t know when it happened. He just sprinted up and down one time after one possession and it was bothering him a little bit, and that’s why he asked to come out,” said Udoka.

Williams exited the game with 3:41 left in the contest, as it was clear his knee wasn’t holding up well. He got switched onto Stephen Curry at the three-point line, and the Warriors point guard was able to blow right by him with little resistance from Williams.

Despite his injury, Williams played a big-time role in Game 4.

Williams’ Dominant Game 4 Performance

Although the Celtics weren’t able to walk away with a win, Williams put on a show. He displayed just how valuable he can be against a Warriors team that lacks the size to keep up with him.

The big man played 31:27 minutes, which marks the most he’s played yet in a game this series. Before Game 4, the most time he spent on the court in a Finals game was 25:57, which occurred in Game 3.

In Game 4, Williams put up seven points, 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks. His interior presence was crucial for the Celtics on the defensive end, as he helped seal off the paint.

According to Udoka, Williams should be available to play in Game 5, but if his knee is feeling sore, his mobility could be impaired, and that doesn’t bode well for Boston.

Game 5 is set for 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, June 13, in San Francisco.