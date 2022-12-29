Celtics Reveal Medical Reason for Robert Williams’ Unfavored Rotational Status

After a tough six-game stretch in December, the Boston Celtics have bounced back, winning three games in a row at TD Garden. Robert Williams is back in action, and outside of Danilo Gallinari, who has never stepped foot on the court for Boston, the team is fully healthy.

But just because everyone’s playing doesn’t mean there isn’t some controversy. Despite Williams’ return to the court, he’s yet to re-enter Boston’s starting lineup. Before the Celtics’ game against the LA Clippers on Thursday night, Damon Stoudamire revealed that the team is simply following the medical guidelines when doling out minutes for Williams.

“That’s just a day-to-day thing,” Stoudamire said. “We’ve been given, medically, the minutes that he should play, and we just kind of play off of that. We’re seeing Rob getting better each game… We as a team know we need him, but more than anything, we need him to be comfortable.”

Last season, the big man appeared in a career-high 61 games and started all of them. But so far this season, he’s come off the bench in each of his five games. That being said, he’s still putting up some solid numbers, especially considering he’s fresh off of arthroscopic knee surgery.

Williams is playing 18.4 minutes per contest, which is down from the 29.6 minutes per game he played last season. So far this year, he’s averaging 7.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 77.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Fans Upset Over Robert Williams Update

Stoudamire has taken over as the head coach of the Celtics for the time being, as Mazzulla is currently dealing with an eye injury. He was a last-minute scratch ahead of Bostons’ Tuesday-night game against the Houston Rockets, and he was ruled out again on Thursday.

But before his departure, Mazzulla gave an update on Williams’ status as a starter. Unfortunately for Boston fans, his update wasn’t what they wanted to hear. Fans were upset, as they want to see Williams get his starting spot back.

“Depends on what’s best for the team at the time,” Mazzulla said. “What’s best for him… It’s just a matter or, if it makes sense, we’ll do it, and if it doesn’t, we won’t.”

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford have maintained their starting spots from last year, while Derrick White has been acting as the fifth starter for most of the season. Grant Williams has also gotten a few looks in that fifth starting spot.

Celtics Urged to Trade for Big Man

Speaking of Williams, not everyone believes that he can be Boston’s primary backup big. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report thinks that Boston needs to be targeting new backup bigs on the trade market.

“A floor-spacing big would give the offense more breathing room,” Buckley wrote. “Boston has one in Al Horford, but it might want to carefully track his floor time since he’ll turn 37 in June. The Celtics sort of have another in Grant Williams, but the 6’6″, 236-pounder doesn’t have a ton of size or athleticism.”