Robert Williams Provides Crucial Injury Update Ahead of Round 2 of NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics just swept the Brooklyn Nets without being fully healthy for the entirety of the series. Robert Williams missed Games 1 and 2 of the series, and even when he returned for the final two games, he was only allowed to play in limited minutes.

Williams had a breakout season this year, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 73.6 percent from the field. He hasn’t had the chance to match that production in the postseason, but as the playoffs roll on, Williams will be able to ramp up his workload gradually.

With Boston earning a few days of rest before Round 2, Williams will have even more time to fully recover from the meniscus injury that held him out from March 27 up until Game 3 of the first round. With either the Milwaukee Bucks or Chicago Bulls meeting them in the second round, Boston will need the collective efforts of their whole team, including Williams, in order to continue progressing.

After the team’s practice on April 27, Williams spoke to the media about his injury and where he’s at recovery-wise. Williams gave the people a crucial update on his status for the rest of the series and more importantly, how he’s feeling.

Williams Gives Update on Knee Injury

During his press conference, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston posed a simple question to Williams: “how are you feeling?” Williams’ attention immediately turned to the team’s Round 1 success, and he said he was happy the Celtics took care of business against the Nets. And when Chin followed up, asking him about any potential pain in his knee, he said that he’s doing just fine:

No pain at all. Knee is responding well. On recovery days it’s responding well after days of high load, so this is good.

Play

Robert Williams Says He Needs to Play His Way Back into Shape BRIGHTON, MA — Celtics PF/C Robert Williams spoke to the media on Wednesday after Boston's practice. Williams spoke about his return from knee surgery and why he feels he has to play his way back into basketball shape. Robert Williams says he had no pain or issues, but “I felt like I was a step… 2022-04-27T17:51:12Z

Williams only played 15.0 minutes per night in his two appearances in the first round, averaging 2.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. His minutes will undoubtedly increase as the postseason races on, but it will take some time for him to get back up to full speed.

And although these rest days will give him extra time to prepare, there’s nothing that will help him more outside of just playing more games. At least, that’s what Williams himself said during that same press conference.

How Williams Plans to Get Back Into Shape

After discussing how his knee feels, Williams was asked about what he can do to get back into game-ready shape. He said that there’s nothing that can help him more than “just being out there playing”:

Just playing. There’s really nothing you can do to compare to playing in an NBA game. You can ride the bike all you want, it doesn’t compare. Just being out there playing, that’s really it.

Williams went on to talk about how he felt in the two games he did play against the Nets. It was only in limited minutes, but Williams said he just felt “a step slow,”, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The big man only recorded one block in the two games he appeared in. That being said, he also noted that he just has to knock the rust off:

Felt like I was still behind defensively, to be honest. You know, just like you said, knocking the rust off, just been able to move certain ways. It goes back to the being in shape part. Just playing in games is the only thing that can help.

With a potential series against Giannis Antetokounmpo incoming, Boston will need Williams’ rim protection more than ever. If he can get back up to full speed during Round 2, the Celtics should be in good shape.