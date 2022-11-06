Celtics Big Man Robert Williams Provides New Injury Update

The Boston Celtics have jumped out to a 6-3 start to the season, and their offense has been on fire. However, they have been a step slow defensively. Last year, they were the top defense in the league, but this year, they rank 22nd in defensive rating (113.7). A big part of that is the absence of Robert Williams, who is out after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Williams addressed the media for the first time since the preseason on Saturday, as the big man is traveling with the team on their current road trip. He said that they’re taking things slow in rehab, but he’s already starting to do more things on the court.

“They just try to hold me [back from] being a little too explosive sometimes, take my time with it. But pick and rolls, running the court, really doing a lot,” Williams said via Jay King of The Athletic. He also noted that he’s been “stepping it up” in workouts.

Robert Williams said he’s been “stepping it up” in workouts. Said he can do “really anything.” “They just try to hold me (back from) being a little too explosive sometimes, take my time with it. But pick and rolls, running the court, really doing a lot.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 5, 2022

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe recently reported that he’s still on schedule to return 8-12 weeks after the surgery.

Williams was an integral part of Boston’s success last season. He appeared in 61 games for Boston and played 29.6 minutes per contest (both career highs). The big man averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game.

‘We’ll Be That Much Better of a Team’

As Williams is back traveling with the team, some of his teammates took the time to talk about his impact. Superstar forward Jayson Tatum said that the Celtics will be “that much better” when Williams gets back out on the court.

“We’ll be that much better of a team,” Tatum said. “That’s how important Rob is to our group. I can’t stress enough how important he is to the offensive end, defensive end, his presence, lob threat, protecting the rim, and his ability to pass the ball. Obviously, we miss him, but we don’t want to rush him back because we want to win when it matters most.”

Play

Jayson Tatum On Robert Williams: "We'll be that much better of a team" when he returns | BOS vs NYK NEW YORK, NY — Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed after Boston's 133-118 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Celtics have now notched two straight wins, and did so by hitting a franchise record 27 threes. Jayson Tatum spoke on Robert Williams and his importance to the Celtics as they await… 2022-11-06T03:24:13Z

Williams was a full-time starter for the Celtics last year, and they’ve had to mix up their lineups with him out. Tatum said that there are definitely some challenges they have to work around with him absent from the lineup.

“Rob is a big part of that and not having him there presents some challenges that we got to figure out on a nightly basis,” Tatum explained.

Williams ‘Makes the Game Easier’

Jaylen Brown also spoke about Williams’ impact and how much easier he makes the game for Boston on both ends of the floor.

“I think that, obviously, Rob makes the game easier for a lot of us offensively and defensively,” said Brown. “So, being without him to start the year, with all the stuff that’s transpiring, it’s tough. But, like you said, I think it can add value to us down the line, figuring out how to play the game in different ways.”

"Obviously Rob makes the game easier for a lot of us, offensively and defensively" Jaylen Brown on playing without Rob Williams pic.twitter.com/9NTktSFMlE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 6, 2022

Both Tatum and Brown are putting together great seasons, averaging 30.3 and 25.3 points, respectively. The team has reaped the rewards of their success, but once Williams comes back, the Celtics should be capable of reaching a whole new level of greatness.