Celtics Receive Major Update On Robert Williams’ Playing Status: Report

The Boston Celtics and their fans just received phenomenal news. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Celtics big man Robert Williams could potentially return in Game 3 or Game 4 of their current series against the Brooklyn Nets. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Williams will play limited minutes in Game 3 and, if all goes well, plans to take on a larger load in Game 4.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022

Williams exited Boston’s March 27 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an apparent knee injury. It was later announced that he had suffered a torn meniscus and would be out for 4-6 weeks. Game 3 (April 23) is one day short of the four-week mark, and Game 4 (April 25) would be just past that mark.

Through the first two games of the playoffs, Daniel Theis has been starting in Williams’ place. Boston is up 2-0 on the Nets after a buzzer-beater finish in Game 1 and a 17-point comeback in Game 2. Theis has averaged 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds as a part of the Celtics’ starting lineup in those two games.

And while Theis has held things down well, Williams’ presence will have a major impact on the series. His unique athleticism and role within Ime Udoka’s defensive scheme will completely transform the way Boston plays.

Williams’ Role for Boston This Season

Before he went down with his meniscus injury, Williams was in the midst of a breakout season. During the regular season, he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 73.6 percent from the field. He even received some votes for Defensive Player of the Year.

Williams has become most known for his role in Boston’s unique defensive system. Instead of guarding opposing centers, Udoka places Williams in the corner on whatever player is positioned there. This allows him to assess the situation, help as needed, and sink into the paint for the electric blocks he’s ever so famous for.

The young center isn’t just a crucial part of Boston’s offense, though. His elite athletic abilities improve the Celtics’ vertical spacing tenfold. Boston’s playmakers will often just throw the ball up above the rim and wait for Williams to come down with it. When in the pick and roll, defenders have no time to waste, because as soon as Williams gets behind them, it’s game over.

As the Celtics prepare to welcome Williams back to the court, the Nets are expecting to do the same.

Another Important Return From Injury

In turn with the Williams news, Wojnarowski reported that Nets star Ben Simmons plans to make his return to the hardwood in Game 4 against the Celtics. Simmons has yet to appear in a game this season for either the Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barring a setback, Brooklyn's Ben Simmons plans to play in Game 4 on Monday vs. the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

The last time Simmons played in an NBA game was in the playoffs of last season. He and the Sixers ended up losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs, a loss which evidently led to the turmoil between him and Philadelphia. Brooklyn traded for Simmons as a part of the deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers at this year’s trade deadline.

Simmons’ elite defense presence and playmaking skills should fit in nicely with a Brooklyn team that has struggled in each of those areas. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being forced to take on a heavy load in each of the first two games (or, in the case of Game 2, struggling to do so), having an extra facilitator on the court should benefit them a ton.

Both Williams and Simmons are elite-level defenders who could help transform the way their team plays. The only difference is that the Celtics have experience playing with Williams in their current system. The Nets do not. With Boston up 2-0, these moves could have a serious impact on how the rest of the series plays out.