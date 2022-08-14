Celtics Issue Strong Statement on Star, ‘He’s Just Getting Started’

The Boston Celtics have been giving their players individual awards during the 2022 NBA Offseason. This includes awards pertaining to the team’s best defender, its sixth man of the year, and its best sharpshooter. On August 14, the team announced its most improved player award, which went to Robert Williams III.

The Celtics praised Williams for what he does for the team on both ends of the court, particularly for what he does for the team’s best players. The team also made it clear that they believe this is just the beginning for Williams.

“His increased presence made all the difference for his teammates on both sides of the ball. On the offensive end, he helped to take the pressure off Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum thanks to his presence as a lob threat. On the defensive end, he helped to provide constant pressure on the opposition thanks to his elite shot-blocking ability.

“Williams’ individual improvements went hand-in-hand with the team’s improvements, as the C’s went from a 36-36 postseason play-in team to a 51-31 Eastern Conference champion in a matter of one year. And at 24 years old, he’s just getting started.”

The team also praised Williams for his statistical output in spite of his injury issues.

Celtics Praised Williams’ Defensive Impact

The team singled out Williams for his abilities defensively, specifically as a rim protector. They made note of how good of a shot-blocker he was in spite of his injury issues.

“Unfortunately, Williams missed the last quarter of the regular season due to a meniscus tear in his left knee. However, he still managed to block the third-most shots in the league, swatting 134 of the opposition’s attempts. His knee kept him sidelined for seven playoff games as well, though he still led the postseason with 38 blocks in 17 appearances.

“It’s no wonder he made his way onto the All-Defense Second Team while also finishing seventh in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.”

The team even made note that regardless of what injuries he suffered, the 2021-22 season was the healthiest one yet for Williams.

“Despite missing significant time, it was still Williams’ healthiest season yet. He played 2,198 minutes in the regular season and playoffs, more than doubling his previous career high of 1,031 minutes in 2020-21.”

The fact that they included their belief that he’s just getting started signifies that they believe his injuries will be a thing of the past.

Celtics Noted Williams’ Historic Game

While praising Williams for the season he had, the Celtics also made note of his breakout performance of the season against the Phoenix Suns on New Year’s Eve in 2021, which was one for the record books.

“Williams’ name found its way into the NBA record books on several other occasions throughout the season thanks to some prolific single-game performances. One of his most noteworthy efforts came against the Phoenix Suns on New Year’s Eve when he tallied 10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, five blocks, and two steals while shooting 5-for-5 from the field, making him the first player in league history to record a five-block triple-double without missing a shot.”

Play

Robert Williams III Highlights vs Phoenix Suns (10 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast, 5 blk) | 2021-22 NBA Season Robert Williams III Highlights vs Suns (10 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast, 5 blk) | 2021-22 NBA Season Statline: 10 pts (5/5 FG), 11 reb, 10 ast, 2 stl, 5 blk in 35 minutes for business inquiries: tomasz.kordylewski@wp.pl patreon.com/Timi093 ► if you want to become my Patron paypal.me/Timi093 ► if you want to support me… 2022-01-01T12:33:41Z

Williams is only 24 years old and has shown how good he can be when he’s healthy, so it makes sense that the Celtics believe that he can get even better from here.