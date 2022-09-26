Celtics Star Robert Williams Breaks Silence on Recent Injury

The Boston Celtics season is right around the corner, but right now, nothing seems to be going their way. Things were looking promising at the start of the offseason, with the team signing Danilo Gallinari and trading for Malcolm Brogdon, but since then, it’s been all downhill.

Gallinari suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Italian national team at EuroBasket, and more recently, head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entirety of the upcoming season after it was discovered that he had a relationship with a team staff member that was deemed to be a violation of the organization’s code of conduct.

But sandwiched in between those two stories was the fact that starting center Robert Williams had knee surgery and will be out for the next 8-12 weeks. At Celtics Media Day, Williams spoke for the first time since his surgery, revealing that it was due to recurring problems with his knee.

“Just some recurring problems,” Williams explained. “Obviously, it took a toll on me mentally. I want to be there. But all I can focus on is rehab now. Getting back on the court.”

Williams endured a torn meniscus this past March that caused him to miss the end of the regular season. And while he did end up returning for the playoffs, he wasn’t quite the same player.

He was asked about that decision during his press conference.

Williams on Returning for Playoffs

When Williams returned to the court for Boston in the postseason, some questioned whether or not he was coming back too quickly. The big man was asked about that decision during his press conference, but he said that it was his decision.

“We all know I was battling through injuries at the end of last season. I made a decision as a man to keep playing. It was my decision, regardless of the recurring injuries whenever they did happen,” Williams stated.

Robert Williams now entering #Celtics media day, no apparent limp when he walks. pic.twitter.com/u5sdZOV8sd — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) September 26, 2022

He also added that he had no regrets about the decision, as it was his dream to play in the NBA Finals.

“No… I played in the Finals, man,” Williams said with a smile. “You win some, you lose some, but I don’t regret my decision at all. I was 24 years old, my dream was to play in the Finals. Can’t regret that s****.”

Williams has dealt with injuries throughout the course of his career, so this isn’t a new situation for him. In fact, this past season marked the first of his career that he was able to play more than 60 games.

He said that he wants to get things completely right this time around.

“I was playing on it last year,” Williams said. “It had instances where I had to give it time, the rest. I just feel like it never got back to what it was. Bottom line. So, I just want to be 100% with rehab. Do things the right way.”

As for his long-term health status, Williams is confident that this surgery will be a big help.

Williams Hopes This Helps Long-Term Health

Obviously, nobody can predict the future. Injuries can happen at any time. However, when asked if this rehab process could help him stay healthy in the long run, Williams was confident.

“Nobody knows if they’re going to get hurt again,” Williams said. “But like I said, I’m pretty confident, man. I made a decision to come back in a timely fashion last year. But, you know, we’re going to get right this time, man.”

Fans can expect to see Williams back sometime around December or the start of 2023. Until then, the team will have to make do without him as he attempts to get healthy.